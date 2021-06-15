I remember the first time I had tabouli like it was yesterday — zingy flavor that was balanced perfection, parsley galore settled in between my teeth and the insatiable desire for more.
The serving size of tabouli is tiny, much to the frustration of my big eyes and even bigger taste buds. I’ve been crafting my own version ever since.
Mine is so far removed from the traditional Lebanese dish packed with parsley, tomatoes and bulgur wheat that, if you squint just right from across the room, it kind of resembles tabouli. But it’s become my summer staple. I call it “greens and grains” out of respect for tabouli — because it is not, but it is inspired by, and it is never the same twice.
Part of the beauty of greens and grains is the serving size is larger than tabouli’s teeny ramekin; in fact, I often have it as the main course with lunch leftovers. The quinoa and greens make it uber vitamin, mineral and fiber-packed, and the flavor is fresh and similar enough to my beloved tabouli that it’s all worth it.
Don’t get me wrong, I love tabouli. I will never not order it if it’s on the menu. But never, not once, have I been satisfied with the 2 to 3 spoonfuls served on the side of my falafel dish. I’ve always been left wanting more.
Once I took matters into my own hands, now I simply appreciate that little dab of tabouli and start thinking about what I have handy to make my own version.
I stopped calling my dish tabouli once I had to start saying, “well, I mean, it’s like tabouli, but it’s got quinoa instead of bulgur and kale in addition to the parsley, plus I added mint and whatever other herbs I had growing and cucumber and baby squash and chopped olives and feta because yum.” It gets out of hand really quickly, and I have zero regrets.
Try the following recipes for traditional tabouli and my adapted greens and grains that take the original to a refreshing, healthy main dish.
Tabbouleh (tabouli) salad
1 1/2 cup bulgur wheat
1 cup of boiling water
4 medium tomatoes, diced
4 scallions, sliced
3 big bunches of parsley, chopped
3/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste
A lot of fresh mint, chopped (optional)
Rinse the bulgur wheat using a fine mesh strainer. In a medium bowl, combine the bulgur and 1 cup of boiling water. Cover it with a plate or plastic wrap and let it soak for at least 15 minutes until it has absorbed all or most of the water. When ready, squeeze any excess water, if there is any left.
In a large bowl, combine the soaked bulgur wheat, tomatoes, scallions and parsley and toss well. Add the lemon juice, olive oil and salt and toss again.
Recipe adapted from www.mayihavethatrecipe.com.
Greens and grains
2 cups cooked quinoa, cooled
2 cups chopped kale, spinach or favorite greens
2 cucumbers, chopped
1 baby yellow squash, chopped
2 cups chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, mint and basil
1 cup chopped mixed olives, such as green and kalamata, plus ½ cup olive brine
3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
3 cups halved grape tomatoes
1/2 cup lemon juice
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt, to taste
Note: this salad can take it all. Add any or all of your favorite chopped veggies; I’ve loved some roasted red pepper and chopped asparagus added to the ingredients above or substituted.
Add a splash of vinegar. Add salt or don’t, because the zingy lemon juice and fresh herbs may do the job, plus the feta and olives are super salty.
The amounts of liquid added don’t seem to matter much, because the quinoa absorbs all you pour its way.
Please make my greens and grains your greens and grains. Enjoy!
