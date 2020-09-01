Each New England state has a certain something which distinguishes it from the others. But it sure seems there is no state more New England-y than New Hampshire. I watch a lot of "Masterpiece Theater" programming on PBS, so I’m kind of an expert.
Apple orchards dot the New Hampshire landscape, and with them comes apple cider. Where there is apple cider, there are apple cider doughnuts, and before you know it, you’ve plunged stomach first into fall’s trap. (This is where I shake my fist at the golden leaves that have begun fluttering to the ground. I’m not ready to switch seasons, but apple cider and all the cozy fall flavors and flannels help.)
New Hampshire excels at cozy. They’ve got the maple syrup connections, so that means top-notch pancakes and French toast are a given.
Maybe because of this, mixed with a dash of New England winters, New Hampshire is known for hearty breakfasts. An influx of French Canadian mill workers in the mid-1800s created a “Little Canada,” where crepes and poutine were eventually added to the already lengthy breakfast menus.
Poutine is not for the faint of heart, but it is for the very, very hungry. Born in Quebec, poutine is at its most basic a bed of fries covered in cheese curds and topped with brown gravy. Serious stuff.
There could be no poutine without the fries, so it is only appropriate poutine would land in New Hampshire, the home of the first potato planted in the U.S, as well as the first deep-fryer. The humble potato and The Pitco Frialator were indeed a perfect pair.
When in New Hampshire, you’re likely to have a steak bomb with those fries. Steak bombs sound to me like a beautiful marriage of sandwiches, including a Philly cheese steak and an Italian beef with some marinara added just to keep things exciting.
Try these recipes for a taste of New Hampshire.
Poutine
1 batch homemade french fries or a 28-ounce bag of frozen fries
6 ounces cheese curds or cubed mozzarella cheese
1 batch homemade brown gravy, or use a packet or jar
Prepare preferred french fries. If using frozen, bake or fry them per package instructions.
To prepare poutine, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange the fries on a baking sheet and sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese has just melted. Drizzle with gravy and serve immediately.
Recipe adapted from www.thecozycook.com
Steak bomb sandwich
1/4 cup chopped mushrooms
1/4 cup chopped poblano pepper
1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper
1/4 cup chopped red onion
Olive oil
5 ounces shaved steak, chopped roughly
4 basil leaves
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 cup marinara sauce
1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons grated Romano cheese
Focaccia bread
Hot pickled banana pepper rings, to taste
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss the mushrooms, peppers and onion in olive oil and spread on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for about 20 minutes.
Add the steak and cook for 5 minutes more, until cooked through. Add the basil and garlic to the vegetables. Top with the marinara, then the cheeses. Return to the oven to brown the cheese well.
Take a piece of focaccia and split the soft part down the middle, leaving the edge intact. Shovel the filling into the bun and top with banana pepper rings.
Recipe adapted from www.allroadsleadtothe.kitchen
Boozy apple cider
1 gallon apple cider
1 1/2 cups cinnamon whiskey
1/2 cup caramel
3 cinnamon sticks, plus more for garnish
8 apples
Lemon juice, for brushing
In a slow cooker, combine apple cider, whiskey, cinnamon sticks, and caramel. Cook on low until warmed through, about 2 to 3 hours.
Make apple cups: Slice off the top of each apple. Use an apple corer to remove the inside of the apple until you’re about 1/2-inch from the bottom of the apple. Squeeze lemon juice inside the apple cups to prevent apples from browning.
Ladle hot cider into apple cups. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, and serve immediately.
Recipe adapted from www.delish.com
