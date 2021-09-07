Banish all preconceived notions of what you know rice cakes to be and start fresh with an open mind. Think chewy-doughy rather than styrofoam-crumbly.
Asian rice cakes, or rice ovalettes, are made from sticky rice dough that is steamed, pounded, shaped and then sliced into disks, aka ovalettes.
The texture is kind of rubbery, and reminds me of tapioca in the very best way. They’re often used in soups and stir fries. There’s a learning curve to preparing them, but luckily, I can’t get enough. Guess I’ll just have to keep practicing.
Don’t get me wrong, they’re always edible. There are just better cooking methods than others.
For example, the first time I had them I boiled them and then slipped them into a wok of saucy stir fry. As long as they stayed saucy, they were perfect. But if one was going back for seconds and the ovalettes were left naked on the side of the wok, those naked rice cakes got quite tough within 15 minutes.
Far worse was the next day when the naked ovalettes were packed in a lunch container. They were so tough, they were darn near inedible. I powered through, but I urge you to learn from my mistakes.
Keep your ovalettes moist. Rather than rice, noodles, pasta or dumplings, plop them into soup as your carb of choice. They are truly a delight and such a nice change of pace.
I found my ovalettes at Fox Farm Whole Food in the freezer section. From what I understand, frozen ovalettes are easier to deal with than the dried variety that has to be rehydrated for 24 hours before cooking. In larger cities, you can even find them freshly made. I will be keeping an eye out.
Seek out a bag of rice cakes to try these recipes. The soup is a traditional Korean New Year dish, but anytime is the right time for good soup.
Korean stir-fried rice cakes
- 3/4 pound tenderloin steak, sliced thin
Beef marinade
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon mirin or white wine
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1/2 Asian pear, grated
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1 tablespoon honey
Rice cakes
- 1 pound Korean rice cakes
- 1 medium carrot, julienned or sliced into thin disks
- 1/2 pound napa cabbage, chopped
- 1/2 onion, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
Sauce
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons mirin or white wine
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Combine all marinade ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Add marinade to beef slices and stir well to combine. Marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours; overnight is best.
Soak rice cakes in hot water for 30 minutes; drain.
In a skillet over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add onions and carrots and stir-fry until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute until fragrant.
Add beef and cook through. Add napa cabbage and stir-fry with other ingredients, about 1-2 minutes. Add rice cakes to skillet and mix well with all the ingredients.
Cover skillet with lid and reduce heat to medium. Cook about 3-4 minutes until rice cakes have softened. Uncover skillet and add sauce. Stir to combine and heat through.
Remove the pan from heat when the rice cakes have absorbed enough of the sauce so that the spatula leaves a "path" when scraped on the pan. Garnish with chopped green onions and sesame seeds, if desired.
— Adapted from www.adayinthekitchen.com
Rice cake soup
- 1 pound rice cakes (if they are frozen, soak them in cold water for 30 minutes and drain before using)
- 7 cups water
- 1/2 pound beef (flank steak or brisket), chopped into small pieces
- 3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 green onions, washed and sliced thinly on a diagonal
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 2 eggs, separated
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 sheet of dried seaweed, crushed
- 1 red pepper (optional), chopped
Bring the water to a boil in a heavy pot over high heat and add the beef and garlic and cook for 5 minutes. Turn the heat down to medium, cover and cook for 20 to 25 minutes.
Separate the egg yolks from the whites of two eggs, putting yolks and whites into separate bowls. Add pinch of salt to each and mix with a fork.
Add the cooking oil to a heated nonstick pan. Swirl the oil around so it covers the pan, and then wipe off the excess with a kitchen towel, leaving a thin oily layer on the pan.
Turn off the heat. Pour the egg yolk mixture into the pan and tilt it so it spreads evenly and thinly. Let it cook on the hot pan for about 1 minute. Flip it over and let it sit on the pan for another minute, then take it off, slice it into thin strips and set it aside.
Add the rice cake slices to the boiling soup along with fish sauce and kosher salt. Stir it with a ladle. Cover and let it cook for 7 to 8 minutes until rice cakes float and are softened throughout.
Pour the egg whites little by little into the soup and cook for 30 seconds. Add sesame oil, ground black pepper, and chopped green onion. Stir the soup. Remove heat and ladle the rice cake soup into bowls. Garnish with yellow egg strips, crushed seaweed, and optional red pepper.
— Adapted from www.maangchi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.