When your reputation precedes you, sometimes you’ve just got to go with it.
Missouri does a lot of things well, but our highest marks come from our comfort food. Some of the world’s best barbecue comes out of Kansas City, while St. Louis is famous for its toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake and thin crust pizza topped with processed Provel cheese, among other delights.
Head south a bit, and we all know the comfort food gets a bit more fried and smothered in gravy. My mind says, “we have lots more to offer than just fried chicken and casseroles,” but my gut says, “let people believe what they want. More for us.”
There’s often a grain of truth in a stereotype. We do fried food very well. Even St. Louis’ famous toasted ravioli isn’t toasted at all; it’s deep fried. Perhaps the word “toasted” gives it that je ne sais quoi that “fried” lacks. Either way, its origin story reveals the sordid truth.
Legend has it, the chef at an Italian restaurant was three sheets to the wind on cooking wine when he spilled the ravioli in a pot of hot oil. He fished out the browned crusty ravioli, covered them with shredded cheese and served them to some guys sitting at the bar.
They asked for more, and that’s that. This once again proves my theory that you can fry just about anything and it’s pretty good.
Another famous tale of Fried Missouri involves what many of us think of as a classic Chinese restaurant dish: cashew chicken. Springfieldians will be quick to tell you the correct name of the fried chicken and rice dish is Springfield-style cashew chicken, and it was created in that very city.
Chinese chef and restaurant owner David Yeong came up with cashew chicken by combining traditional Chinese cooking with what his Springfield customers wanted: breaded fried chicken. Smothered in savory brown gravy on a bed of rice and topped with cashews and scallions, people went crazy for his cashew chicken. He wasn’t shy about sharing the recipe, and it quickly became the star on American Chinese restaurant menus.
Joplin has its own claim to culinary history fame with spaghetti red, which supposedly originated with the original owners of Fred and Red’s. For those in the back, spaghetti red is spaghetti noodles topped with no-bean chili and served with onions, pickles and saltines. It sits in your gut like a brick (mostly in a good way) and there’s just nothing else like it.
Try these recipes for a taste of Missouri.
-------------------------------------
Ooey gooey butter cake
1 package yellow cake mix
2 eggs at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup butter, melted
Filling:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup butter, melted
4 cups confectioners sugar
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, combine cake mix, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla and ½ cup melted butter. Mash together with a fork until all ingredients are fully incorporated.
Spray a 9-by-13-inch pan with baking spray or use a piece of parchment in the bottom of the pan. Press cake mixture into bottom of prepared pan.
Place cream cheese, remaining eggs, vanilla and melted butter in a stand mixer and beat on medium speed until creamy. Add in confectioners sugar 1 cup at a time (and on low speed) until all sugar has been added. Pour cream cheese mixture over cake mixture.
Bake for 35-45 minutes. The edges will begin to brown, and the center will be soft. Allow to cool before serving. Recipe adapted from www.iambaker.net
-------------------------------------
David Leong's Springfield-style cashew chicken
3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 tablespoon cornstarch
4 eggs
3 to 4 cups peanut oil
Gravy:
2 cups chicken broth
2 tablespoons oyster sauce
1 tablespoon white sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
½ teaspoon ground white pepper
4 tablespoons cornstarch
Cashew halves (for garnish)
Chopped scallions (for garnish)
In a shallow bowl, mix together flour, baking soda and cornstarch. In another small bowl, beat eggs. Dip chicken pieces into flour mixture, then egg and then flour mixture again.
In a large saucepan over high heat, heat peanut oil and transfer coated chicken pieces to deep-fry for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain cooked chicken on a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.
For gravy, bring chicken broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add oyster sauce, sugar, soy sauce and white pepper. In a cup, mix cornstarch with a small amount of cold water. Slowly stir mixture into the broth to thicken and cook for another 5 minutes over medium-low heat.
Pour finished gravy over chicken and top with cashew halves and scallions. Serve with steamed white rice. Recipe source: www.feastmagazine.com
