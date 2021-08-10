Absence truly does make the heart grow fonder. Two missed Marian Days and my heart is full of nothing but fondness for Vietnamese food.
The festival that brings thousands of Vietnamese Catholics to Carthage has taken place on the first weekend in August for decades, except for the last two years when COVID-19 ruined everything. I miss the excitement: The grounds of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer overflowing with tents and families; the music and prayer echoing in the distance; the food.
Most of all I miss the food.
The food tents start opening on the Tuesday before the weekend festival, so if one plans one's life accordingly, one could eat several different Vietnamese meals throughout the week. Last week would have been Marian Days. Sigh. The missed food opportunities have been heavy on my mind.
Fortunately, our area does have a couple of Vietnamese restaurants and boba tea spots now, which help cushion the blow. Visit them, but also try making your own Vietnamese food.
Herbs are the name of the game when it comes to Vietnamese food’s fresh flavor. They’re growing in abundance in herb gardens now, so if you’re not growing your own, ask a buddy or visit a farmers market to get a handful of your favorites.
Parsley, cilantro, mint, basil and lemongrass are pretty standard in Vietnamese recipes; you’ll probably have to hit up a grocery store to find fresh cilantro because it prefers cool spring weather, but the others can take the heat.
Fox Farm Whole Food has the best selection of ingredients for Asian recipes in our area, so pop over there if you’re having trouble finding something for Vietnamese recipes or other Asian dishes. Plus they carry a variety of the large tapioca pearls used in boba drinks and the big, fat straws required to suck them up.
For a taste of Marian Days, begin by setting up a lawn chair out back. Make sure it’s at least 90 degrees and extra humid. Search the internet for audio of a Catholic mass in Vietnamese, and put the speaker across the yard to get that far away, echoey feel.
Fire up the blender for a boba drink and settle in with banh mi — a delicious Vietnamese sandwich. It’s as close as we’re going to get. We can cross our fingers for next year, but vaccinations are more effective.
Banh mi
- 1/2 cup each: water, rice vinegar, sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 6 ounces daikon, thinly sliced
- 6 ounces carrots, thinly sliced
- 2 cucumbers cut into spears
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast
- 3 cloves garlic, grated or minced
- 2 tablespoons each: fish sauce, soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon each: sugar, mayonnaise (plus more for spreading)
- 1/2 teaspoon lime zest
- Hot sauce, optional
- 4-5 Vietnamese bread rolls or french baguettes
- Sliced jalapeños or serranos
- Fresh cilantro
PICKLED VEGETABLES: Combine the water, rice vinegar, sugar, and salt and stir until the sugar dissolves. Add the daikon, carrots and cucumbers to a large mason jar.
Pour the pickling liquid over veggies, screw on the lid, and allow the vegetables to pickle in the refrigerator for at least one hour and up to 24 hours in advance.
CHICKEN: Combine the garlic, fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, mayo, lime zest and hot sauce (if using) in a medium bowl. Add the chicken and marinate for at least 20 minutes or up to 24 hours.
Cook the chicken on an indoor grill or a skillet until cooked through. Allow chicken to rest for 5 minutes before slicing thinly.
ASSEMBLE BANH MI: Toast the baguettes if desired, spread mayonnaise on bread and top with chicken slices, pickled vegetables, cilantro and jalapeño slices. Serve warm.
— Adapted from www.littlespicejar.com
Mango boba smoothie
- 1/2 cup uncooked boba
- 2 cups diced mango
- 1 cup crushed ice
- 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk
Prepare boba per package instructions. This usually means simmering the pearls for a few minutes until plump. Set aside.
Place mango, ice and condensed milk in a blender. Blend on high until ingredients are completely pureed. Add about 1/4 cup of cooked boba into a tall glass. Pour mango smoothie puree over the boba. Use a wide straw to drink.
— Adapted from www.thegourmetgourmand.com
