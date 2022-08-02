Look, some vegetables come with baggage and we love them anyway.
Take okra for example: that slime and those bulbous, chewy seeds. Okra wouldn’t be okra without them. I wouldn’t want it any other way.
Growing okra is tricky only because as Americans, we’re trained to think bigger is better. With okra though, it’s impossible — or at least extremely challenging and unpleasant — to eat when it’s large. Think bigger than an adult finger. It gets woody and tree-hard.
And once it starts growing out of the plant’s gorgeous yellow hibiscus-family flowers, you have to be ready. Those pods grow fast. In the blink of an eye, they’re moving out and starting their own families. Be present for the little okras.
Pickled everything is my favorite, but pickled okra holds a place near and dear to my heart. The inner slime is tempered by the brine, and the pearllike seeds get all soft and chewy. With a little heat from crushed red pepper or jalapeno, they are my perfection.
Of course, I tried adding them to my jar of Claussen’s for a few days in hopes of trick-pickling, but alas. Much slime ensued. I ate them anyway, but 5/10, do not recommend.
If okra gives you the willies, fried is a good gateway. Need it be said? Just about everything fried is delicious, and okra is no exception.
Fried okra is so ubiquitously delicious that it’s found in the freezer section of grocery stores, near the mozzarella sticks and dino nuggets. Throw them on a sheet pan, give them a bake until crisp and learn to love okra.
I almost never have them fried, but they are my mashed potatoes ride-or-die side. I mean, if I should end up on death row and have to choose a last meal, I might just go straight to the chicken fried steak big as my plate, mashed potatoes and gravy, and fried okra. Foodie food be damned.
Okra comes with slime. You either love it, are repulsed by it or learn to take the good with the bad.
Some cooking methods, such as boiling for soups and stews or any kind of slow cooking, really brings out the slime. We’re talking a pot of viscous horror-movie slime.
Fried okra, sauteed okra and pickled okra keep the slime at bay, should you be averse. I tried grilling it on a charcoal grill, ala kebab style, and it got pretty dark and slimy. Loved it.
Okra slime is called mucilage and it’s actually really good for you. It aids in digestion by sliming things up in the gut, but it is also supposed to be great for making your hair shiny. Slather it on and let me know.
Try these recipes to learn to love okra, and remember that bigger is not better.
Pickled okra: spicy and quick
3/4-1 pound whole okra, washed
4 cloves garlic
2 bay leaves
4-6 sprigs fresh dill
1 3/4 cups white vinegar
3/4 cup water
4 teaspoons noniodized salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1-2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
Place two garlic cloves and 1 bay leaf in each of two pint sized glass jars. Place okra pods in jars alternating stems up and down. Add dill sprigs. Bring water, vinegar, salt and sugar to a boil.
Remove from heat and stir in peppercorns and red pepper flakes, making sure salt and sugar are dissolved. Pour vinegar solution over okra and fill to about ½-inch from top of jar.
Allow to cool to room temperature before sealing tightly. Refrigerate a minimum of 5 days before eating and a maximum of 2 months.
Recipe source: biscuitsandburlap.com
Crunchy oven-fried okra
4 cups fresh-cut okra
4 tablespoons cornmeal
6 tablespoons Italian-style panko breadcrumbs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
2 eggs, beaten
3-4 tablespoons canola oil
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Combine the cornmeal, panko, salt, pepper, and Parmesan cheese in a gallon-size zip-close bag. In a separate bowl, gently toss the okra with the beaten eggs until evenly coated.
Pour oil onto a large, rimmed baking sheet and place in the preheated oven for about 3 minutes, just to heat up the oil, but don’t let it start to smoke.
In the meantime, add the wet okra a little at a time to the bag and shake until coated. If needed, you may add additional cornmeal and panko breadcrumbs — if the okra isn’t coated as much as you like.
Carefully add the okra to the hot baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until tender, turning the okra halfway through baking. To get a nice golden brown, increase oven heat to broil and watch carefully, stirring as needed.
Recipe source: lifeloveandgoodfood.com.
