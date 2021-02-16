I’m a firm believer that there’s no better day to treat yourself than your birthday. Ideally, you’d take the whole week to indulge, but just the day will do if you’re efficient.
I prefer to take the whole week, which we happen to be smack dab in the middle of. Feast your eyes on the tale of my favorite things.
• Bread and butter is a given. The bread must be homemade and served warm. The butter must be good, salted butter; this is nonnegotiable. Examples of acceptable butter are: Kerry Gold, found in grocery stores; Braum’s salted butter sticks; roll butter, found at Circle E.
If a birthdway girl didn’t want to make bread, she could pick up a loaf while at Circle E. It was likely made by someone in the building that very day, so it counts.
• Olives, an assortment of pickled things and a mild, creamy brie accompany the bread and butter. A variety of green and black olives, some pitted, some stuffed, does the job nicely.
The “pickled things” is an umbrella term, under which many vinegary veggies fall. Pickled okra, straight up dill pickles and giardiniera fit the bill quite nicely, but I’m open to all pickled delights I might run across while fulfilling my wish list.
The cheese can be tricky. I love all the cheeses of the world, but brie and I are having a moment. I prefer it cold. Melty is nice too.
• Chocolate and red wine have important roles to fill as well. I’m not terribly picky about either, but if I were to pick them out myself, the wine would be dry, and the chocolate would be dark. Easy.
This combination of delights is not for everyone, but if I can help a birthday boy or girl with their gluttonous wish list by sharing mine, it’s a public service I’m in for. To fulfill your birthday wishes (or mine), try these recipes.
Homemade buttermilk bread
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
2 tablespoons melted butter
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
3 1/2 cups all-purpose or bread flour
1 tablespoon yeast
Combine buttermilk, butter, and sugar in a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients, including yeast. Whisk dry ingredients together to combine, then add to buttermilk mixture in the mixing bowl.
Mix ingredients until well combined, then continue to mix the dough on low for about 6 to 7 minutes. Or knead by hand for about 10 minutes.
Cover and let rise in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until dough has doubled in size. Punch dough down and knead several times. Shape dough and place in a greased loaf pan.
Place dough back in the warm spot and let it rise for another 30 to 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for about 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool and slice.
Recipe adapted from www.butterwithasideofbread.com
Chocolate, pistachio and tahini truffles
1 cup tahini
6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
1 cup shelled roasted, salted pistachios, finely chopped
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons toasted white sesame seeds
Heat tahini, chocolate, honey, salt, cinnamon and orange zest in a medium heatproof bowl set over a medium saucepan of barely simmering water (bottom of bowl should not touch water), stirring occasionally, or microwave in short bursts, stirring in between bursts, until melted and smooth.
Carefully pour tahini mixture into a glass or metal baking pan. Chill until truffle base is firm, 60 to 70 minutes.
Meanwhile, mix pistachios and sesame seeds in a medium bowl. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment or wax paper. Scoop tahini mixture by the tablespoonful and quickly roll into 1-inch balls. Toss in pistachio-sesame mixture until coated.
Using a spoon, gently transfer to prepared sheet. Chill. Let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.
Recipe adapted from www.epicurious.com
