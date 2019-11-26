While it’s borderline last minute to plan Thanksgiving dishes, the time is just right for addressing some matters that tend to pop up during turkey time. Go into the day with an open mind, ready to abandon expectations and to embrace the Thanksgiving spirit.
• You’ve been invited to a Thanksgiving gathering, scenario one. When you ask what you can bring, the host says, “oh, I don’t know, how about a relish tray?”
They gave you an easy one. Take that relish tray to the next level by putting together a full-blown charcuterie board, complete with the expected pickles and olives but also with dried fruit, nuts, seedy crackers, veggies, cheeses and a festive sprinkle of pomegranate seeds. Show them what you’re capable of.
• Scenario two: In response to your question of what you can bring, the host says, “Oh I don’t know. How about you just bring some drinks?”
In this case, it does seem pretty clear the host is giving you an easy out. You either have a reputation for lackluster culinary skills or are seen as too busy to make anything.
Instead of picking up a couple of 2-liters at the gas station on your way, stop for bubbly and a variety of juices. Get some berries or grab a bag of frozen mixed fruit from your freezer and you’ve got the makings of a mini mimosa bar. There will be mimosas for anyone who wants to partake, and juice for anyone who doesn’t. You win.
• Scenario three: Your host says, “Oh, we’ll have plenty. Just bring yourself.”
Now this is some tricky territory. To show up empty-handed would be to defy all laws of etiquette. You must sing for your supper.
At the very least, wine, flowers, a nice candle, a bag of good coffee or an assortment of teas will get your foot in the door. Raise the bar for the next poor sap by bringing a crowd-pleasing board game or the ingredients to set up a hot chocolate station. Any of these offerings could be enjoyed at the event or savored by the host at a quieter time, and all would be welcome.
Try these foolproof recipes for making a homemade food gift for your Thanksgiving host.
Hot cocoa mix
2 cups powdered sugar
1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (preferably Dutch process)
2 1/2 cups nonfat dry milk powder
1 teaspoon fine-grain salt
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 pinch, or more to taste, ground cayenne pepper, optional
Hot milk or water to serve
Combine the powdered sugar, cocoa powder, milk powder, salt, cornstarch and cayenne in a large airtight container. Secure the lid and shake vigorously to combine, and shake prior to every extraction.
To serve: Place 2 tablespoons of mix in a mug and add about 2 fluid ounces hot water or milk. Stir to combine.
Recipe adapted from www.altonbrown.com
Simple vanilla syrup for tea, coffee or cocktails
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract (or other flavor)
Bring water and sugar to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Continue to cook at a rapid simmer until mixture thickens slightly, about 8 to 9 minutes.
Remove the pan from the heat, stir in vanilla and cool to room temperature. Transfer to a glass jar or bottle and refrigerate.
Recipe adapted from www.fountainavenuekitchen.com
Cinnamon-sugar candied nuts
1 large egg white
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 cups raw almonds
1 cup raw pecans
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together egg white and 1 tablespoon water until frothy; set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine sugars and cinnamon; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine almonds, pecans and egg white mixture until well combined. Stir in brown sugar mixture until evenly coated. Spread almond mixture onto prepared baking sheet in an even layer.
Place into oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring at halftime. Let cool completely before packaging.
Recipe adapted from www.damndelicious.net
