I was dumbstruck the first time I saw how Brussels sprouts grew. We’re talking slack-jawed awe.
The plant resembles a preschool percussion instrument — the wooden shaker stick lined with bells, except replace the bells with Brussels sprouts. It’s cartoonish and incredible.
Since then, I’ve been on a mission to grow my own. Success has not been mine, because there exist caterpillars who love cruciferous vegetables more than me. They gorge on my Brussels sprouts each spring in order to emerge as their best selves in the form of tiny white moths. They are jerks.
This is the first year I’ve even come close. There were tall stalks, and they were lined with marble-sized Brussels sprouts. I was giddy.
But then the marbles never got bigger. If I were to pluck off the sprouts and remove the outer damaged leaves, there would be nothing left. So I continue to purchase my Brussels sprouts elsewhere. Sometimes gardening is such a racket.
The first time I remember trying Brussels sprouts, I was in my mid-20s and they were a dish at a potluck dinner. They were all crispy-roasty-garlicky-cheesy. What’s not to like?
I remember wondering why I’d never tried them. When that happens, I assume we didn’t have them growing up because my mom probably didn’t like them, and she probably didn’t like them because she’d only had them squishy-soft-stinky-boiled. I try to keep an open mind to all the ways of doing and being in this wide, wide world, but boiled Brussels sprouts are just wrong.
For your first time preparing Brussels sprouts, quarter those little babies and scatter them on a sheet pan. The smaller pieces allow for more of the crisp, yummy edges. When you have more experience under your Brussels sprouts belt, you might want to just halve them — you do you.
Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast them at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes. The time is a wild guess; I just keep looking at them until they’re right.
Sometimes the stray leaves get too crisp, aka burnt, aka ashy. I eat them anyway and swear to set a timer next time. We make our choices.
Finally, for conversation and grammar’s sake, Brussels sprouts are named for the city in Belgium, so it’s always capitalized. and when you’re talking about just one sprout, as in “just try one Brussels sprout,” it always has that “s” on the end. Because Brussels. Enjoy these recipes.
Parmesan Brussels sprouts
16 ounces fresh Brussels sprouts, rinsed
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Trim the bottom of the Brussels sprouts and slice each one in half, top to bottom.
Pat them dry and place in a large bowl. Add oil, seasoning, garlic and Parmesan. Toss gently to coat.
Place on a baking sheet, spreading into one layer. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.
— Adapted from www.eatwell101.com.
Bacon balsamic glazed Brussels sprouts
2 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup cooked bacon, cut into small pieces
1/2 cups chicken stock
1 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, plus extra for drizzling
Wash Brussels sprouts. Trim and cut in half.
Blanch Brussels sprouts in boiling water for 90 seconds. Drain in colander and pat dry.
Preheat a medium skillet over medium heat and add butter. Once butter is melted, add Brussels sprouts and cook for about 8 minutes. Add bacon and salt; cook for another 2 minutes. Add chicken stock and cook for 2 minutes, then add balsamic.
Remove from heat, pour into a serving dish and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.
— Adapted from www.loveless
