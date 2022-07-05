I’m done growing cruciferous vegetables.
Most of them anyway. I guess kale is OK. And broccoli. Maybe cauliflower.
But cabbage and Brussels sprouts are out. We’re finished forever. Or at least until next spring when this vicious cycle comes back around.
I followed all the rules. OK, most of the rules. At least a good portion. Still, my cabbages are teeny and the Brussels never brusseled.
To add insult to injury, the plants take up a huge amount of real estate in the garden. Although I know they like cool weather, I continued to water them through August. I mean June.
They did grow, but they also turned brown and were ravaged by worms. I managed to save two cabbages, one the size of a softball, the other more like a tennis ball. And that’s being generous.
Why do I do this? Homegrown cabbage isn’t really different than one from the store, which by the way, are pretty cheap. The moral of this cabbage story is that there is no reason to grow cabbage unless you have a lot of space and you are kind of a masochist.
Brussels, oh Brussels, why do I bother? Because they’re really neat looking. That’s all. If I were ever successful, a stalk lined with balls of Brussels would shoot up from the plant. It would be so satisfying. Alas.
In the past, I’ve gotten close with marble-sized sprouts. This year, they are maybe pea-sized. Finished. Mark my words.
Despite these growing experiences, I bear no ill will toward the cabbage or the Brussels. It’s not their fault.
For the recent celebration of the nation’s independence, a yummy nonmayonnaise-based coleslaw was my potluck go-to, and I can’t wait to make it again. Shredding the cabbage yourself rather than buying it in bags makes a difference, in that the cabbage you grate yourself is more tender than the tough, bagged shreds.
We all make our choices, but if I have time, I like to run a whole cabbage through the grater on my food processor. Throw in a couple of carrots, maybe even an apple if you’re feeling fancy.
Buy a cabbage and some Brussels sprouts from a professional to use in these recipes.
Asian slaw with sesame ginger dressing
- 2 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon sriracha (optional)
- 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 5 cups shredded cabbage (about 2 ½ pounds; red, green or a mix)
- 1 cup shredded carrots (about 2-3 medium carrots)
- 1 medium red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips
- 1/2 cup chopped scallions (about 2 scallions)
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
To make the dressing, stir the rice vinegar, soy sauce, maple syrup, sesame oil, sriracha, ginger and garlic together in a small bowl.
Place the cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, scallions and cilantro into a large mixing bowl. Add the dressing to the mixing bowl, tossing well to coat the veggies. Taste test and adjust any seasonings to your liking. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve immediately or cover and chill.
Source: connoisseurusveg.com
Smashed Brussels sprouts
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup grated parmesan
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare an ice bath in a large bowl.
Blanch the Brussels sprouts by bringing a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add Brussels sprouts and cook until bright green and very tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer the Brussels sprouts to the prepared ice bath to cool, then drain onto a paper towel-lined plate.
On the large baking sheet, toss the blanched Brussels sprouts with oil, minced garlic, thyme, and basil. Using the end of a small glass or mason jar, press down on the Brussels sprouts to smash them into a flat patty. Season each smashed Brussels sprout with salt and pepper, then sprinkle parmesan on top.
Bake until the bottoms of the sprouts are crispy and the cheese is melty and golden, 15 to 20 minutes.
Source: thespruceeats.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.