Carthage is killing Christmas, and I mean that in the best possible way. “Killing it” is “good” in hipster kidspeak, trust me.
Of course there are the incredible light displays at the Way of Salvation, Mount Moriah and Central Park, but there’s fun to be had, painted windows to gawk at and gifts to be perused before the sun sets. It might take two trips, one with some diehard shoppers and one with just the Christmas-light looky-loos.
Visit the shops around the Carthage square and its street offshoots for all the consumables you need for gifts or otherwise. I know I’m not alone in appreciating a thoughtful gift I can eat or drink; just because it’s not collecting dust doesn’t mean I didn’t love it. I loved that I got to enjoy it and the only space it took up was in my stomach.
Hit the square with plenty of time to stroll and take it all in. That way you’ll have time to stop for sustenance at The Pie Safe, El Quetzal, Murphy’s Law, Roscoe’s or one of the Hispanic bakeries for a quick carb load to see you through.
The Hispanic markets all have great stocking stuffer snacks, too, as well as ingredients for dinner. If you go to the square on a Friday or Saturday for Hometown Holidays, there are food trucks as well.
Garde Manger, located on Third Street just west of the square proper, is new this holiday season and perfect for charcuterie-loving foodies. I will be filling my own stocking at this shop filled with my favorite things: think stuffed olives, “under the gin-fluence” pickles, hot sassy okra, “brussizzle” sprouts and so much more. Pickled things with clever names? Take my money.
Then there are the artisan crackers, crusty pretzels, crisp Italian breadsticks and imported pastas; don’t even get me started on the cured meats and that cheese fridge. To top it all off, you’ll be rewarded for shopping with a bar of handmade soap. Swoon.
Just east of Garde Manger on the northwest corner of the square is The Carthage Deli, which is another great stop for sustenance and gifts. The retro diner has been around a long time and they know their way around a fine sandwich and yummy everything. They also have bags of coffee, flavored syrups, locally made pottery and a fun selection of Pez dispensers for your gifting needs. Order holiday cookies from them, too.
Head south to Cherry’s Art Emporium for swanky bottles of booze in full and stocking sizes, as well as fancy chocolates and local art. Hit up the Woodshed in the back for another option for great food and drinks.
Stay on course due south to Big Dog Boutique for all things pooch, then hit Mother Road Coffee for a pick me up. The Pie Safe is next for tea gifts and of course, pie. They carry my favorite loose leaf magical unicorn herbal tea with fruity bits, plus many other teas by the tin.
Continue on to Carthage Olive Oil Co. for olive oils and vinegars bottled in beautiful Carthage keepsakes, as well as pastas and cookbooks. I hear the Italian fig balsamic is going to elevate your next ham experience. If you can’t decide once you’re faced with so many options, you can’t go wrong with the honey ginger balsamic. It has my heart.
Pop into the Palms next door for a massage, then on to Spellbound for a bit of magic before finishing up the non-food shopping. There are several shops to be wandered through that don’t have food but do have boutique clothing, antiques, new things that look like antiques, all things bike-related whether with engine or pedals, hardware store stuff (which is way more fun than it sounds), and so much more.
Before time runs out, pop just north of the square to the tried-and-true Midwest Ag for old-fashioned candies, dip mixes and feed and seed for our furry and feathered friends.
This has been a public service announcement. Visit the square and surrounding streets in Carthage for everything you need for the gifting season, but especially for those who eat food. So, everyone.
After a day of taking in all of this wonder, try this quick, comforting dinner recipe with the homemade tortillas you picked up while shopping around the square.
Migas
1 1/2 tablespoons butter
1 1/2 tablespoon oil
6 corn tortillas, cut into strips
1 jalapeno, minced
1 clove garlic, minced
5 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup shredded pepper jack or other cheese
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
salt to taste
Black beans, Cotija cheese, salt, pepper, avocado, salsa for serving
Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the tortillas and fry, stirring frequently, until very browned and crispy.
Turn down the heat and let things cool down a little bit. Add the jalapeño and garlic. After a minute or two, add the eggs about 1/4 cup at a time, pushing the eggs around gently in the pan after each addition until all eggs have been added and all the eggs are almost all fully cooked but not quite. Season with salt.
Remove from heat (the eggs will finish cooking off the heat) and stir in the cheese and cilantro. Serve with all the usual suspects. Black beans, avocado, salsa, cheese, salt, pepper or hot sauce.
Recipe source: pinchofyum.com.
