It’s a bold statement and an even bolder stance, but here we are: Ceviche is the new sushi. There. I said it.
Never mind that these dishes hail from different continents and have been around far longer than any of us. I’m comparing them only because they both involve “raw” fish. Aside from tasting super fresh and being a general flavor explosion in your mouth, that’s where their similarities end.
I’m not knocking sushi. Big fan. Huge. But lime, cilantro, jalapeno and onion have their hold on me, and I just can’t seem to shake free. And I don’t want to.
Ceviche is just another way to enjoy these ingredients. With summer knock, knock, knocking on ceviche’s door, it’s going to get even easier to make it with the freshest ingredients. I picked up cucumbers and tomatoes at the farmers market while I wait for mine to come on and grow already.
Let’s back things up a bit by acknowledging that ceviche doesn’t technically include raw fish. The fish or shrimp is “cooked” in citrus. After just a few minutes in a bath of lime juice, both fish and shrimp turn opaque. The acidity in citrus denatures the proteins in the fish so that it becomes firm and opaque while absorbing all of that flavor, so the fish is technically cured, not cooked. Science.
Ceviche can be in the weeknight quick-dinner rotation. It’s quick to make, and you can pack veggies in there, too. My kid even likes it. Tortilla chips and a little cheese dip helped pave the way. There is no shame in my game.
Ceviche is standard in a lot of Latin American countries. It may have been an Incan preparation used in what are now Peru and Ecuador.
I love that it’s on menus at some of our local hispanic restaurants; it’s always fresh and delicious and a healthier option than that deep fried cheesy chimichanga.
If the cured fish situation gives you the heebie-jeebies, start out with frozen shrimp that’s already cooked. Once thawed, marinate it in citrus for the same effect. Then maybe next time, you can add a little tilapia or other mild-tasting fish. Serve it with soft, warm corn tortillas or go the other direction and bake them until they’re hard and crispy.
There are several opinions out there on the length of time the fish should marinate in the citrus. Sticklers say thirty minutes to an hour and not a moment longer, or you’re just eating pickled fish. Other recipes say four hours or some variation in between.
Then you have me, who was happy as a clam eating the leftovers the next day, a full 24 hours later. Do what feels right in your heart.
Troubleshooting tips: with that lovely citrus comes sour flavors. Salt and fat will balance it all beautifully if your ceviche puckers your pout. A little olive oil and sea salt work wonders, but avocado really saves the day. I didn’t have avocado last time I made it, and I was sad. Don’t make this mistake.
Making ceviche is like making chili, in that everyone has their own way. Use this recipe as the bare bones, and follow your heart when adding anything else.
Ceviche
- 1 1/4 pounds cooked shrimp or a mixture of white fish, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 medium roma tomatoes, diced
- 3/4 cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 1 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded if preferred for less heat, diced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 medium cucumber, peeled and diced
- 1 medium avocado, diced
In a medium nonreactive bowl, combine shrimp, lime juice, lemon juice, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno pepper and season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to refrigerator and let rest 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Toss in cucumber and avocado and serve (if desired, you can strain off some of the juices). It's delicious with tortilla chips or over tostada shells.
Adapted from cookingclassy.com
Baked tortilla chips
- Corn tortillas
- Cooking spray
- Cumin
- Salt
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut tortillas into triangles or strips and arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet.
Spray with olive oil and sprinkle with cumin and salt. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes, or until they just begin to turn brown. Remove from oven and serve warm.
