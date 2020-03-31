In Illinois, Chicago gets all the glory. While there is surely delicious comfort food cuisine across the state, we must give credit where credit is due.
Our nation’s third-most populous city was built on comfort food and the immigrants who brought the recipes with them. Deep-dish pizza, with its thick layer of cheese on the bottom and sauce on top, and hot dogs piled high with onions, tomatoes, peppers and pickles and given a generous squirt of mustard are named “Chicago-style” for a reason: The city is synonymous with really good food.
Chicago-style pizza is the embodiment of pizza pie. Start with an oiled pan with sides to hold all the good stuff, with cheese on the bottom and sauce on top so that the cheese won’t burn during all the extra time it takes to bake this deep pan of deliciousness.
The first time I experienced this, now one of my all-time favorite foods, was when a roommate’s Chicagoan boyfriend flew to Kansas City with one as his carry-on. I am forever grateful. Cold Chicago-style pizza is a solid slab of cheese and is the breakfast of 20-something champions.
B.C., or before child, I taught English in Poland. When my Polish peers found out I was American, they always wanted to know if I knew anyone in Chicago, or “little Poland.” So-and-so’s cousin lived there and they visited once and do I know them? I usually just said, “No,” instead of letting them know that all I’d seen of Chicago was the airport on the way to Poland.
The Polish food scene is strong in Chicago, with pierogis stealing the show. Try the recipe below for the ultimate warm, carbs-upon-carbs comfort food during these trying COVID times.
An Italian beef sandwich, just referred to as “Italian beef” in Chicago, is my kind of sandwich. Thin slices of seasoned roast beef are piled on a long Italian-style roll, doused au jus and topped with Chicago-style pickled veggies, or giardiniera (called "hot") or sautéed, green Italian sweet peppers (called "sweet"). It’s a soggy, pickled mess of sandwich perfection. They’ve been around for nearly 100 years and can be found at just about any Chicago cafe or street stand.
The 1893 World’s Fair gave Chicago’s chefs an extra excuse to shine. Pastry chefs at the luxurious Palmer House hotel were directed to come up with a dessert for boxed lunches for a women’s event, and that’s how brownies were born. Bless you, Chicago, for all you have given us.
Try these recipes for a taste of Illinois.
Potato and cheese pierogi
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
3 large eggs
2 tablespoons sour cream
3/4 cup water
Filling:
2 cups mashed potatoes
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
For serving:
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup sour cream
Minced chives
In a large mixing bowl, make the dough by combining flour, eggs, sour cream and water. Slowly beat in the eggs until dough is well combined. Turn the dough out onto a clean, lightly floured surface. Knead 3 to 5 minutes. Wrap in plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes.
In another large mixing bowl, stir together mashed potatoes, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper and cheese.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Pinch tablespoon-sized pieces of dough and roll into about 36 balls. Roll each ball out on a lightly floured surface into a 3 1/2- to 5-inch circle. Cover circles with a damp towel or paper towel to prevent them from drying out.
Place a heaping tablespoon of potato filling into the center of each circle. Fold in half, pinching the sides shut with your fingers, or gently with a fork to seal. Working in small batches, boil in salted water 2 to 3 minutes, until they float. Remove and transfer to a paper towel lined plate to drain.
Melt 1/2 cup butter in a large skillet and saute pierogi until lightly browned. Serve hot topped with sour cream and garnish with chives.
Recipe adapted from www.thestayathomechef.com
Deep-dish Chicago-style pizza
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
8 ounces Italian sausage, casing removed
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup minced sweet onion
1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled plum tomatoes with basil, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 1/2 tablespoons cornmeal
1 1/4 pounds pizza dough, at room temperature
8 ounces whole milk mozzarella, sliced
2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, chiffonade
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add sausage and cook until browned, about 3 to 5 minutes, making sure to crumble the sausage as it cooks; drain excess fat and set aside.
Add garlic and onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes, if using; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 10 to 12 minutes; set aside.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Move oven rack to the lowest position. Lightly coat a 10-inch cast iron skillet with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; sprinkle skillet with cornmeal.
Working on a surface that has been sprinkled with cornmeal, roll out the pizza into a 12-inch round pan. Transfer to prepared cast iron skillet, carefully pressing the dough into the bottom and up the sides of the skillet. Top with mozzarella and then the sausage and tomato mixture on top in an even layer; sprinkle with Parmesan.
Place into oven and bake until the crust is golden brown, about 20 to 24 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil.
Recipe source: www.damndelicious.net
The original Palmer House chocolate fudge brownie
1 pound plus 2 ounces high-quality semisweet chocolate
1 pound butter
12 ounces granulated sugar
8 ounces cake flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
4 large eggs
1 pound crushed, toasted walnuts
Apricot glaze:
1 cup water
1 cup apricot preserves
1 envelope unflavored gelatin powder
Melt chocolate with butter in a double boiler or heat-proof bowl suspended over very hot water. Mix dry ingredients in a mixing bowl (except walnuts.) Mix melted chocolate/butter mixture with dry ingredients. Whisk in eggs, one at a time, taking about 5 minutes continuous whisking from the first egg to the last.
Butter and flour a 9-by-12-inch baking dish. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toast walnuts for about 15 minutes until fragrant. Lower oven temperature to 300 degrees. Chop walnuts and set aside.
Spread brownie batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle surface with the chopped walnuts, pressing down so that they are partly submerged. Bake 45 to 50 minutes until the brownies have crisped on the edge of the pan. The brownies in the center of the pan will remain slightly jiggly. Remove brownies from oven and cool on a rack for 30 minutes.
Make glaze: Mix water, preserves and unflavored gelatin in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until boiling; heat at boiling for two minutes. While the glaze is still hot, spread a thick layer over the brownies. Cool completely. Place in the freezer for 3 to 4 hours. Slice and serve while very cold and firm.
Recipe adapted from www.lostrecipesfound.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.