There’s nothing like starting off a shiny new year with a little challenge.
The One Chicken Breast Challenge, or the OCBC as I’ve been calling it in my mind, will set you up for success. In the OCBC, there is but one rule: Only one chicken breast can be used in a meal to feed a family.
Rules and structure are not my strong suit, so it’s really not my place to slap parameters around this challenge. Make it work to fit your needs. If you are one, you’ll have leftovers. If you are two, you’ll have a fine meal. If you are four or more, that’s where things get interesting.
Why the OCBC? It forces us to fill the meat void. Ideally we’ll fill it with veggies and a side of self-righteousness — more vegetables are always good for fiber, for nutrients and for making us feel full without unnecessary calories. This year is for living the good life, veggies and all. Less meat is great for stretching those grocery dollars too.
I do love a challenge. Because pet chickens turned my daughter off eating chicken for a couple of years, I’m not sick to death of the country’s go-to lean meat. She’s back to eating chicken again, though, so the thought of having one chicken breast that I get to incorporate into a meal is exciting. Or at least as exciting as weeknight dinners get. Simple pleasures.
If the thought of a chicken challenge in your already lean-meat-heavy healthy lifestyle is not as exciting, look at it as an opportunity to get creative. Garner inspiration from wherever you can. I like to peruse recipes and think about how I would change them in order to make them work for what’s already in my kitchen. Going to the store is a quick way to lose the game.
Think about your kitchen gadgets. What is that Instant Pot, air fryer or sous vide device capable of? Maybe you got one for Christmas. Time to take it for a test drive with the OCBC.
Happy 2020. Kick it off with the OCBC and these recipes.
---------------------------------------
Chicken veggie curry
1 chicken breast, cubed
2 tablespoons olive or coconut oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 large onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated
1 red bell pepper, minced
4 cups fresh vegetables (cauliflower, asparagus, green peas, snap peas, for example)
2 to 3 tablespoons curry powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 1/2 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock
1 cup coconut milk
Fresh cilantro, chopped (optional, for garnish)
Lime wedges, for garnish
Season chicken pieces with salt and black pepper. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chicken pieces and lightly brown. Remove and transfer to a plate.
Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the pot and cook for about 5 minutes, until softened. Add veggies and cook another few minutes. Add the chicken back to the pot. Add the curry powder and cumin. Cook, stirring for 1 minute.
Add the stock, cover the pot and simmer gently, stirring occasionally for about 15 to 20 minutes. Add the coconut milk, and simmer gently uncovered for 5 minutes, stirring until the sauce is thickened. Serve over rice, with lime wedges and chopped cilantro for garnish.
Recipe adapted from www.eatwell101.com.
---------------------------------------
Chicken Caesar pizza
1 pizza crust, baked
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 teaspoon minced garlic, divided
6 tablespoons creamy Caesar salad dressing, divided
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 cups hearts of romaine salad mix
2 green onions, thinly sliced
2 plum tomatoes, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat.
Add chicken and 1/2 teaspoon garlic; cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink. Remove from heat; stir in 2 tablespoons salad dressing.
Spread crust with 3 tablespoons salad dressing; sprinkle with remaining garlic. Top with half of the cheeses and the chicken. Sprinkle with remaining cheeses. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until cheese is melted.
In a small bowl, toss salad mix and green onions with remaining dressing. Just before serving, top pizza with salad and tomatoes.
Recipe adapted from www.tasteofhome.com.
-----------------------------------------
Chicken casserole
1/2 cup butter
2 cups diced celery
1/2 cup diced onion
1/4 cup diced bell pepper
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 cooked chicken breast, cubed
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon kosher flake salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large frying pan, melt the butter over medium heat.
Add the vegetables and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes. Add the chicken and spices. Cut the cream cheese into several cubes and add to the pan.
Reduce the heat to low and cook until the cheese is melted, stirring frequently. Pour the mixture into a buttered 3-quart casserole dish. Bake uncovered until the top is golden brown, about 20 to 30 minutes.
Recipe adapted from www.penzeys.com.
