With Mother’s Day on the horizon, I want to take a moment to let the world (or at the very least the Joplin metro area) know that I struck gold with my child. She bakes. ’Nuff said.
You know those Auntie So-and-So shops in malls that lure you in with the intoxicating smell of warm, soft pretzels? An image from an old cartoon comes to mind — one where the person is hypnotized by the aroma and follows their nose, knuckles dragging, body slithering, powerless to the scent of, what is in this case, freshly baked soft pretzels.
That happened to me in real life, in my very own home. The child baked pretzels for the first time. She followed the recipe and everything.
These pretzels brought tears to my eyes. They were gorgeous, delicious and perfect in every way. And warm, fresh, straight out of the oven? I was nearly overcome with such pretzel perfection.
Following the recipe is key. That’s a tall order for me, but baking is science and the recipe has already been perfected. No tweaking allowed.
Yes, you should boil the pretzels in a baking soda bath before you bake them. Unless you’re trying not to make shiny, chewy, beautiful pretzels. Then use an egg wash instead. But don’t do that.
Take soft, homemade pretzels to the next level with dippers, which will also make it seem more like a complete meal when you’re having only pretzels for dinner.
Break out the fancy mustards; whip up a melty cheese dip; sprinkle pretzels with parmesan and dip them in warm marinara; or swing to the sweet side with chocolate sauce or a smooth buttercream. In perfect pretzel land, there is something for everyone.
If you are able to exercise enough restraint to have pretzels leftover, they are almost equally as good the next day all salty, chewy and moist straight out of the airtight container you stored them in.
Life is too short not to know these pretzels. Make them for your mom, their mom, the neighbor lady mom, dog moms, not-moms and everyone else. Just make them.
Try this recipe for perfect pretzels; twist the dough into traditional pretzel shapes, tie it into dough knots or spell out “LOVE YOU MOM.” That would be the equivalent of a grown-up macaroni necklace.
Easy homemade soft pretzels
1 1/2 cups (360 ml) lukewarm water
2 1/4 teaspoons (7 g) instant or active dry yeast (1 standard packet)
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon brown sugar or granulated sugar
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted and slightly cool
3 3/4-4 cups (469-500 g) all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled), plus more for hands and work surface
Coarse salt or coarse sea salt for sprinkling
Baking soda bath
1/2 cup (120 g) baking soda
9 cups (2,160 ml) water
Whisk the yeast into warm water. Allow to sit for 1 minute.
Whisk in salt, brown sugar and melted butter. Slowly add 3 cups of flour, 1 cup at a time. Mix with a wooden spoon (or dough hook attached to stand mixer) until dough is thick.
Add 3/4 cup more flour until the dough is no longer sticky. If it is still sticky, add 1/4 to 1/2 cup more, as needed. Poke the dough with your finger — if it bounces back, it is ready to knead.
Turn the dough out onto a floured surface. Knead the dough for 3 minutes and shape into a ball. Cover lightly with a towel and allow to rest for 10 minutes.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Silicone baking mats are highly recommended over parchment paper. If using parchment paper, lightly spray with nonstick spray or grease with butter. Set aside.
With a sharp knife or pizza cutter, cut dough into 1/3 cup sections (about 75 g each).
Roll the dough into a 20-22 inch rope. Form a circle with the dough by bringing the two ends together at the top of the circle. Twist the ends together. Bring the twisted ends back down towards yourself and press them down to form a pretzel shape.
Bring baking soda and 9 cups of water to a boil in a large pot. Drop 1-2 pretzels into the boiling water for 20-30 seconds. Any more than that and your pretzels will have a metallic taste. Using a slotted spatula, lift the pretzel out of the water and allow as much of the excess water to drip off.
Place pretzel onto prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle each with coarse sea salt. Repeat with remaining pretzels. If desired, you can cover and refrigerate the boiled/unbaked pretzels for up to 24 hours before baking. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.
Recipe source: sallysbaking addiction.com.
