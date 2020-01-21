Next up in our alphabetical tour of each state's best foods: Arizona lures us in with awe-inspiring views, natural wonders and the promise of “dry heat.” I understand how food takes the back burner when faced with the likes of one of the seven natural wonders of the world, but we’ve all got to eat.
The Grand Canyon is the big draw, but because the best views are had at sunrise and sunset, one really has all day to sample the local cuisine, which is deliciously influenced by early indigenous tribes and Mexican settlers.
The chimichanga is thought to have been invented in Arizona, where in the 1940s a local restaurateur “accidentally” dropped a burrito in the deep fryer and ta-da!
Crispy on the outside, meat, cheese and rice on the inside, the chimichanga has helped clog our arteries in the most worth-it way ever since. Have it “wet,” smothered in sour cream, salsa and cheese sauce, or “dry,” to really experience the delicate crisp of the fried flour tortilla.
Make them at home (and a teensy bit healthier) by folding your favorite burrito fillings in a tortilla, making a rectangular package. Place them on a baking sheet, seam side down. Brush with butter and bake until the outside is crisp and golden. Open the oven to find your burrito caterpillar has reached its full potential and become a chimichanga butterfly.
Navajo tacos, while popular throughout the Southwest, are an Arizona favorite. The simple fry bread, crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside, has a dark origin story. Native Americans forced out of Arizona were no longer able to grow crops and were given staples such as flour and lard by the government to prevent them from starving. They made dough, fried it and survived.
Today, fry bread is comfort food and popular food truck fare. It’s piled high with meat, cheese, pico de gallo and other taco fillings to make Navajo tacos. Carthage’s Food Truck Friday features a Navajo taco vendor, so get your fill there this summer.
Get a taste for Arizona with these recipes.
Baked chicken chimichangas
2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
1 cup salsa
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 green onions, chopped
6 8-inch flour tortillas
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Diced tomato, sour cream, guacamole, salsa and shredded cheese for topping
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix chicken, salsa, cumin, oregano, cheese and onions. Place about 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture in the center of each tortilla. Fold opposite sides over filling. Roll up from bottom and place seam-side down on a baking sheet.
Brush with melted butter. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.
Garnish with desired toppings and serve with salsa on the side.
Recipe source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com
Tamale pie
1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 cup frozen yellow corn, no need to thaw
1 (2 1/4-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Topping:
1 1/2 cups milk
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 eggs, lightly beaten
Sour cream, for serving
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown ground beef with onion and green bell pepper. Cook until beef is no longer pink, and then drain off as much grease from the pan as possible.
Stir in garlic, tomatoes, tomato sauce, corn, olives, salt, chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper and black pepper and bring to a low boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese and simmer until melted. Transfer to prepared dish.
In a large saucepan over medium heat, warm milk, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons butter until butter has melted. Reduce heat to low and stir in cornmeal, a little at a time, stirring vigorously with each addition until smooth and thickened. Remove from heat and stir in cheese. Slowly drizzle in the beaten eggs, stirring vigorously until combined.
Pour cornmeal mixture over meat mixture, smoothing out evenly over the surface. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until golden brown and bubbly around the edges. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Serve with sour cream.
Recipe adapted from www.fromvalerieskitchen.com
Navajo taco
4 cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups water
1 handful of powdered milk
2 cups vegetable oil for frying
In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the water and powdered milk to the flour mixture. Mix together with your hands until it’s not sticky. (Add more water if it’s too dry, or add more flour if it’s too sticky.)
With your hands or a rolling pin, mold the fry bread into flat circles, each about 6 inches across. Put a hole in the middle of the dough with your finger.
Heat the oil (it should be about 1 inch deep) in a large frying pan on high heat. Cook the fry bread until it’s golden brown on both sides. Remove the fry bread from the oil with tongs and set on paper towels to absorb the oil. Serve hot covered with honey, powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar; or top with grated cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried beans, and cooked ground beef or chicken. Serves 4 to 6.
Recipe source: www.arizonaadventures.com
