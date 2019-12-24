It’s funny how saying something out loud can make you realize how bonkers it is. Christmas traditions, I’m looking at you.
Recently, while barreling down the highway to drop my kiddo at a much-anticipated (for both of us) sleepover, I heard the siren song of my beloved public radio travel guru Rick Steves. He was speaking with tour guides from European countries who were giving summaries of how Christmas goes down in their corners of the world.
We snickered as we heard about Belgian Santa coming from Spain with his assistant Black Peter, who does the dirty work, in tow. Black Peter is covered in soot from shimmying down chimneys to leave gifts in and around shoes children have left by the fireplace.
My daughter balked at this, but I assured her it was no less odd than America’s jolly old St. Nick slipping down chimneys, eating endless cookies and pulling too-big gifts out of a bottomless magic bag. First of all, my dog would go nuts if Santa popped out of the fireplace, and secondly, I spent a fair amount of time fretting over my childhood lack of a fireplace. Did he squeeze through the furnace vent or what? We simply don’t get to know the answers to all of life’s questions.
Traditions don’t have to make sense. I remember wandering the outdoor markets in Poland around Christmas and seeing the barrels of cold, sleepy carp. Families picked out their fish, took it home in a plastic bag of water like a goldfish from the pet store and placed it in their bathtub, where it would live out its remaining days. Kids would name their Christmas carp, pat it and sit tubside with it before it was cooked into one of the 12 dishes of Christmas Eve.
The carp in the bathtub situation is also practiced in the Czech Republic, but it’s become customary to release the carp after a few days and buy fillets, which they serve fried with potato salad. That sounds more my speed.
In many European countries, the big dinner is served on Christmas Eve. An extra place is set at tables in the Czech Republic, symbolizing open arms for guests. In Portugal, places are set for loved ones who have died. The meal of salted cod, vegetables and sweets isn’t eaten until 10 p.m., and presents aren’t opened until midnight, after attending Mass. Then they leave the house to drink coffee and chat with loved ones around a bonfire for hours, getting only two or three hours of sleep. I am too boring for this place.
In England, lunch is generally served on Christmas Day and finished in time for the annual afternoon Queen’s speech on the telly. The night before, a glass of sherry and a mince pie was set out for Father Christmas. Figgy pudding, of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” fame, really is eaten, but they call it Christmas pudding these days. It’s like a dense fruitcake soaked in brandy and set on fire. I’m good with any food served on fire; presentation is key.
Enjoy your day, eat good food and give as much love as you can. Try these recipes, courtesy of Rick Steves’ European tour guides. Find them and more at www.ricksteves.com.
-------------------------------------------------
Maddy’s marvelous mince pies (England)
For the orange pastry:
2 sticks unsalted butter, cold
1/2 cup vegetable shortening
4 cups self-rising flour
2 1/2 tablespoons sugar
Grated zest and juice of one large orange
For the filling:
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup sugar
2 cups prepared mincemeat (buy online or in a grocery with an international aisle)
1 large egg, beaten
To make the orange pastry: Using a pastry cutter or two knives, cut the butter and shortening into the flour in a large bowl until mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Stir in the sugar and orange zest and add the juice by tablespoons until mixture comes together. Gather into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
To make the filling: Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the cream cheese and sugar together until light (about three to four minutes). Set aside.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a standard 12-compartment muffin pan.
Divide the pastry dough in half. Take one half and roll it out on a lightly floured board until about 1/4 inch in thickness. Cut 12 6-inch rounds and fit them into the bottoms and up the sides of the muffin compartments. Dollop the mincemeat into the pastry, dividing equally. Top with the cream cheese mixture.
Roll out the remaining pastry and cut out 12 3 1/2-inch rounds. Brush the edges of the pastry in the muffin tins with the beaten egg or milk, then place the rounds on top. Pinch the rounds together to seal them securely. Bake 20 minutes or until pastry is lightly browned on top. Let cool in the pan and then turn out.
-----------------------------------------
Gluhvein, hot spiced wine (Germany)
1 bottle dry red table wine (750 mL)
5 tablespoons granulated sugar, or to taste
12 whole cloves, or to taste
1 cinnamon stick, broken into four pieces
Freshly grated nutmeg (optional)
Rind of 1 lemon, washed and cut into a long strip
Combine all ingredients in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer (don't let it come to a boil). Simmer 5 minutes and strain into serving cups. For extra fragrance and spice, garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.
------------------------------------------
Norwegian julekake
1 cup milk
1/2 cup butter
2 packages active dry yeast
1/2 cup warm water
1 teaspoon sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cardamom
About 5 cups sifted flour
1/2 cup candied citrus
1/2 cup dried or candied cherries
1/2 cup golden raisins
Heat the milk and add butter to the hot milk. Cool to lukewarm.
Dissolve the yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar in warm water. Add the egg and yeast to the milk and butter mixture. Add salt, sugar and cardamom. Beat in 2 cups of flour and mix well.
Mix the citrus, cherries and raisins together with a little flour so the fruit doesn't stick together and add to the mixture. Gradually add the rest of the flour, beating well after each addition, until the dough becomes stiff. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured board or cloth and knead until smooth. Place in a greased bowl. Cover and let rise until doubled in bulk.
Divide the dough into two equal parts and form round loaves. Place the loaves on buttered cookie sheets and let rise until nearly double.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush the top of the dough with a beaten egg or egg white. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes (check for doneness by tapping lightly on the loaf; it should sound hollow). While it's still warm, dust the julekake with powdered sugar. Decorate with candied cherries and almonds if desired.
