Whoever said “good things come in small packages” really nailed it with Rhode Island.
Our smallest state makes the most of its 40 miles of coastline. Fresh seafood takes the cake — the clam cake, to be specific.
One might think a clam cake is a lot like a crab cake, but one would be wrong. Clam cakes are more like hushpuppies or fritters with bits of clam inside, balls of deep-fried delicious.
And that’s just the tip of the clam-berg. Rhode Island has its own take on clam chowder that involves clear broth rather than the creamy chowder we usually see. Fried clams can be found on any restaurant menu, and clambakes are as ubiquitous as shrimp boils in the South.
Stuffed clams, adorably called “stuffies,” are made using quahogs, which are fist-sized clams. The clams are chopped and then mixed with sausage, herbs and bread crumbs all to be stuffed back in the shells and baked. The people of Rhode Island know their way around a clam, no joke.
In my early 20s, before I’d become worldly, I visited a friend in Providence, where we dined at a picturesque cafe on the water. At her suggestion, we ordered the soft shell crab because it was “in season.”
Being the Missouri girl that I am, I didn’t understand how a main course could be in season. Cows are never in season. Pigs are never in season. I ordered the crab and kept my trap shut.
When my entree arrived, I like to think I swallowed my gasp and played it super cool, but I’m sure my face said it all. What looked like an enormous battered and deep-fried spider lay on a bun on my plate.
I was meant to eat this thing in its entirety on a sandwich?! It just doesn’t seem right.
Don’t ask me what happened next. Did I eat it? Did I hide it my napkin? The memory has been repressed.
Rhode Island is lovely, seafood and all. For a taste of the Ocean State, try this recipe.
Sheet pan clam bake
1 pound baby yellow potatoes
3 ears corn, each cut crosswise into 6 pieces
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 pound mussels, debearded and scrubbed
24 littleneck clams, scrubbed
8 ounces medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 pound hot dried chorizo, thinly sliced
1 red onion, cut into wedges
2 lemons, halved
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet.
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook potatoes until just tender and parboiled, about 10 to 13 minutes. Stir in corn during the last 5 minutes of cooking time; drain well.
In a small bowl, combine butter, garlic, Old Bay seasoning and thyme; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Place potatoes, corn, mussels, clams, shrimp, chorizo, onion and lemons in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Stir in butter mixture and gently toss to combine.
Place into oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until all the mussels and clams have opened and the shrimp are opaque. Serve immediately, garnished with chives, if desired.
Recipe source: www.damndelicious.net
