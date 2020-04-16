It’s pretty rare for a state to sweep me off my feet with just one dish, but Indiana caught me off guard.
I was all heart eyes and swoons at “deep-fried sauerkraut balls.” It was love at first sight. I mean the words, not the balls. I haven’t had them, but I know with every fiber of my being that I will love them.
While deep-fried sauerkraut balls are generally considered festival food, much like the rest of the country’s boring old corn dogs and funnel cakes, you may happen upon them on an Indiana diner menu if you’re lucky. In our neck of the woods, we’ll have to settle on making our own sauerkraut balls at home. Unless you know something I don’t know. Don’t hold out on me.
Try the recipe below for your baking or frying pleasure; these balls are bound with cream cheese and bratwurst. This is not a drill.
The Midwest excels at comfort food, but Indiana may just take the cake. Or pie, as the case may be. The Hoosier State is known for sugar cream pie, also known as Hoosier pie or desperation pie.
“Desperation” is sometimes used because sugar pie can be made year-round, with no seasonal ingredients required — and often no trip to the store required either. Quarantine was made for sugar cream pie. Think creme brulee with crust. What’s not to love?
It should be noted that Indiana was home to the late, great Orville Redenbacher, America’s popcorn sweetheart. The 1987 slogan for his popping corn was, “Do one thing, and do it better than anyone.” No slogan may have been more true.
As a boy on his father’s farm, he developed popcorn hybrids in 4H. He studied agronomy and eventually bought a seed company, where he worked on cross-pollinating popcorn varieties and perfecting an ear-corn drying technique that minimized the percentage of unpopped kernels. Rest in peace, Mr. Redenbacher, and thank you for your service.
The town of Mitchell, Indiana, celebrates the native persimmon with a festival, complete with parade, persimmon queen and a persimmon pudding cooking contest. I’ll bet deep-fried sauerkraut balls are at every turn. Persimmons grow wild in the forests of Indiana, just like they do throughout much of the Midwest.
We can certainly make persimmon pudding with our own foraged persimmons, but don’t bother with the Fuyu persimmons from the grocery store. They’re not the same. Visit Mitchell in September for the 74th annual Persimmon Festival if you’re serious about your persimmons, or try the award-winning recipe below for the next best thing.
Get a taste for Indiana with these recipes.
Sugar cream pie
1 9-inch pre-baked pie crust
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup sugar
4 tablespoons butter
2 cups heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Topping:
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Whisk the cornstarch and sugar together and set aside. Put the butter in a medium sized pot and melt over medium heat. Add the heavy cream and mix.
Next, add the cornstarch and sugar mixture and whisk together until it comes to a boil. Whisk continuously. Boil for 1 minute and then remove from heat. Pour the cream mixture into the baked pie shell.
Topping: Set oven to broil. Drizzle the melted butter over the top of the pie. In a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon and nutmeg. Sprinkle over the top of the melted butter.
Place the pie under the broiler until the butter starts to bubble and the surface starts to brown. Remove from oven and let cool. Refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours. Serve at room temperature or cold.
Recipe adapted from www.bakedinaz.com
Sauerkraut balls
3 links (about 1/2 pound) uncooked bratwurst, casings removed
1 onion, diced
1 1/2 cup sauerkraut, drained
2 tablespoons bread crumbs
1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped
3 tablespoons cream cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Coating:
4 tablespoons flour
2 eggs, beaten
1/4 cup beer (substitute with water or milk)
1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
Cooking oil if deep frying
In a skillet over medium heat brown the bratwurst while breaking it up with a wooden spatula or spoon. Add the diced onion and let soften. Once the bratwurst is fully cooked, allow the mixture to cool.
In a mixing bowl, add the drained sauerkraut, breadcrumbs, parsley, cream cheese, salt and pepper, garlic powder, and bratwurst and onion mixture. Mix until all ingredients are well incorporated, and then form into golf-sized balls. Arrange them on a baking sheet and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Prepare the breading set up: 1 bowl with flour, 1 bowl with the beaten eggs and beer, 1 bowl with breadcrumbs.
To deep fry: Over medium-high in a deep frying pan, heat enough cooking oil to fully submerge the balls to 350 degrees. Bread the chilled sauerkraut balls (coat with flour, then egg wash, then roll in bread crumbs). Fry a few at a time until golden brown and drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.
To bake: Heat oven to 375 degrees. Bread the chilled sauerkraut balls, arrange on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes. Serve immediately.
Recipe adapted from www.craftbeering.com
Edith Catherine Fry Terrell's award-winning persimmon pudding
1 cup pureed persimmons, Indiana wild variety (Missouri persimmons are a fine substitute)
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 egg
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
Dash of nutmeg
1 1/4 cups milk
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Preheat oven to 325 degrees and generously grease an 8-by-8-inch baking pan.
Using a wooden spoon, stir baking soda into persimmon puree and beat well. Add egg and sugar. Beat well. Add flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg. Beat well. Stir in the milk slowly and then the butter. Beat well.
Carefully pour mixture into the greased baking pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes. Do not overbake.
Recipe adapted from: www.indystar.com
Amanda Stone works in educational services, marketing and special features at the Globe. Contact her at 417-627-7288 or email her at astone@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.