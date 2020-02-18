It should be noted that while a catchy state song may mention a certain food, it is possible that dish actually has nothing to do with the state and is in fact not a food at all.
Welcome to Connecticut, one of the 13 original colonies and the state that lays claim to “Yankee Doodle.”
As the song goes, this Yankee Doodle character rode his pony into town, stuck a feather in his cap and called it macaroni. It’s completely understandable why it would be a favorite of kindergarteners nationwide, what with the nonsensical naming of a feather with a 5-year-old’s favorite food.
The true origin of the song is far less whimsical. It was a pre-Revolutionary War song the British military sang to mock the American “Yankee” soldiers for being less put together in appearance than themselves. “Macaroni” was a fancy hairdo worn by “dandies,” or men who were overly devoted to appearance.
The song was a big fat insult. And it has nothing to do with pasta. Such a bummer.
Seafood is a given with coastal states, and Connecticut does it very well. While New England states battle for the rights to the lobster roll, Connecticut owns the hot lobster roll, no contest.
While other lobster rolls involve cold, mayonnaise-based lobster salad on a bun, the Connecticut hot lobster roll is all about warm lobster dripping with butter, served on a long toasted bun brushed with more butter. Now that’s a "Yankee Doodle" dandy.
New Haven’s Pepe’s Pizzeria is home to the original white clam pizza, a Connecticut staple. Created by Frank Pepe in the 1960s, white clam pizzas are topped with fresh littleneck clams, white sauce and garlic and baked in a coal-fired oven until crisp.
It’s challenging to get fresh clams in the middle of the U.S., so frozen or canned will do for making a version of this pizza at home, unless you have a fresh clam connection you’d like to tell me about. I’m listening.
Connecticuters love their steamed cheeseburgers, and I can see why. The ground beef patty is steamed until no pink remains and topped with a huge chunk of melty cheese. The cheese oozes into every nook and cranny of the burger and is then sandwiched between two buns, allowing time for the whole thing to get nice and warm. What the burger lacks in flavor, it makes up in moisture and ooey gooey cheesy delight.
Stick a feather in your cap and try these recipes for a taste of Connecticut.
Connecticut steamed cheeseburgers
1 1/2 pounds 85% lean ground beef
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon tomato paste
3/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon pepper
4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (1 cup)
4 hamburger buns
Combine beef, soy sauce, onion powder, tomato paste, salt and pepper in a bowl. Divide beef into 4 balls. Gently flatten into patties 3/4 inch thick and 4 inches wide. Press shallow divot in center of each patty.
Bring 4 cups water to boil in a covered Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in steamer basket. Set steamer basket inside Dutch oven, cover and cook for 8 minutes (water should not touch bottom of steamer basket).
Remove Dutch oven from heat and divide cheese evenly among burgers, cover and let sit until cheese melts, about 2 minutes. Place top buns on burgers and bottom buns, cut side up, on top of top buns. Cover and let sit until buns soften, about 30 seconds. Transfer bottom buns to cutting board, add condiments and top with burgers and top buns. Serve.
Recipe source: www.kcet.org
Grilled New Haven-style white clam and garlic pizza
Crust:
3/4 cup warm water
1 envelope active dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
Unbleached all-purpose flour
Olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Topping:
2 cans (each 6 1/2 ounces) chopped clams
1 tablespoon clam juice (from the chopped clams)
1/4 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2/3 cup finely chopped parsley
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons dried oregano
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
In a medium bowl, combine the water, yeast and sugar. Stir briefly and set aside until the yeast begins to bubble and swell, about 5 minutes. Add 2 1/2 cups flour, 3 tablespoons oil and the salt. Stir until the dough holds together and then turn it out onto a lightly floured work surface.
Knead the dough until it is smooth, adding more flour as needed, 4 to 6 minutes. Shape the dough into a ball, put it in a lightly oiled bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover the bowl with plastic and let stand in a warm place until the dough doubles in volume, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350 to 450 degrees). Punch down the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured work surface. Divide the dough into four equal pieces. Roll or press each piece into an approximate circle, 1/4 inch thick.
Oil 4 12-inch squares of wax paper or parchment paper and place one dough round on each. Drain the clams and reserve 1 tablespoon of the clam juice.
In a small bowl whisk the clam juice with 1/4 cup oil and the garlic. In another bowl combine the parsley, cheese, oregano and lemon zest. Put the drained clams in a third bowl.
Brush the cooking grates clean. Place the dough on the cooking grate with the paper side facing up. Grill over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until the dough is well marked and firm on the underside, 2 to 4 minutes, rotating as needed for even cooking (don’t worry if the dough bubbles). Remove and discard the paper.
Turn the dough over and brush the tops with the oil mixture (use all of it), distributing the minced garlic evenly over the dough. Working quickly, add the clams and then top with the parsley mixture. Close the lid and continue to cook until the cheese is melted and the crusts are crisp, 2 to 5 minutes more. Remove the pizzas from the grill and season with salt and pepper. Cut into wedges and serve right away.
Recipe adapted from www.weber.com
Best-ever lobster rolls
3 lobster tails, steamed, meat removed and chopped
1/4 cup butter, divided
4 split-top hot dog buns
2 tablespoons freshly chopped chives
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Lemon wedges, for serving
Melt 2 tablespoons of butter and brush all over cut sides of hot dog buns. Heat a large skillet on medium heat and add buns, cut side down. (You may have to do this in batches.) Let toast until golden, 1 to 2 minutes.
When buns are toasted, remove from pan and add remaining butter. Reduce heat to low. When butter has melted add lobster and cook, stirring constantly to coat lobster with butter. Remove when lobster is completely coated in butter and warmed through, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Fill toasted buns with lobster and garnish with chives. Serve with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing.
Recipe adapted from www.delish.com
