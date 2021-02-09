In our final edition of Tasty States, Wyoming gets its chance to shine. The Cowboy State has much more to offer than the standard chuckwagon cuisine, although I’m sure they know their way around some Dutch oven cooking.
Look past the image of beans and biscuits cooked over an open fire and the lonesome howl of coyotes in the distance. Keep the image of the cowboy with the harmonica, though. You’ve got to have some cooking inspiration, and smoky beans and biscuits just aren’t going to cut it.
The song “Home on the Range” could have been written about Wyoming, what with lyrics like, “Give me a home where the buffalo roam, where the deer and the antelope play, where seldom is heard a discouraging word, and the skies are not cloudy all day.”
If only elk were included, it would have been a dead ringer for Wyoming. Big skies, wild game and natural beauty worthy of national park-status rule. I see no reason for discouraging words.
However, a word on the fungus among us: Many of our states claim morels as their own, but I haven’t given any of them the satisfaction. Because we have come to the end of our Tasty States, I would simply like to acknowledge that morels don’t care about the imaginary lines that make up our states. They grow wherever they darn well please, and we’re fortunate to peep one in total forest floor camouflage, let alone to eat one perfectly prepared.
So yes, morels belong to both Wyoming and Missouri but also to a slew of other states. If you find them or get to eat them, feel grateful, no matter what state you’re in.
Try these recipes for a taste of Wyoming.
Bison bolognese
12 ounces whole-wheat, short-cut pasta
6 garlic cloves, crushed and peeled
2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
2 celery stalks, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
2 medium onions, peeled, cored, and cut into 8 wedges
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound ground bison
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/2 cup dry red wine
1 (28-ounce) can crushed fire-roasted or regular tomatoes
Chopped fresh parsley
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, drop garlic through feed spout on a food processor with the motor running and blend until finely chopped. Add carrot and celery and process until vegetables are finely chopped. Add onion and pulse just until roughly chopped. Alternatively, use a sharp knife to finely chop garlic, celery and carrot. Dice onion.
Heat oil in a large skillet set over high heat. Add bison and cook, stirring and breaking up with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in vegetables, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are lightly browned, 8 to 12 minutes.
Add wine, and cook until reduced, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, toss with sauce, and serve sprinkled with parsley.
Recipe source: www.cheatsheet.com
The best beef jerky
2 pounds flank steak (or eye or round or top round steak)
1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
1 teaspoon Liquid Smoke
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Thinly slice the steak into 1/8-inch-thick strips, either with the grain (which will result in a chewier beef jerky) or against the grain (which will be more tender). Freeze it for about 30 minutes for easier cutting, or the people behind the meat counter will do it if you ask nicely. Transfer the strips of steak to a sealable plastic bag.
In a separate small mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients until combined. Pour the mixture into the bag with the steak, seal the bag and toss until the steak is evenly coated. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day.
Dehydrator instructions: Lay the strips out in a single layer on the trays of a dehydrator. Then follow the dehydrator’s instructions to cook the beef jerky until it is dry and firm yet still a little bit pliable, around 8 hours. Remove jerky and transfer to a sealed container. Refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Oven instructions: Heat oven to 175 degrees. Adjust the racks to the upper-middle and lower-middle positions. Line two large baking sheets with aluminum foil, and place wire cooling racks on top of each sheet.
Lay the strips out in a single layer on the wire racks. Bake until the beef jerky until it is dry and firm, yet still a little bit pliable, about 4 hours, flipping the beef jerky once about halfway through. Cooking times will vary based on the thickness of meat.
Remove jerky and transfer to a sealed container. Refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Recipe adapted from www.gimmesomeoven.com
