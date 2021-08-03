The hap-happiest season of all is upon us. Cucumbers love this heat, and they’re growing like gangbusters. Here’s the dill: It’s pickle season.
There’s room in my heart for all the pickles of the world, but my favorite is a cold, crunchy refrigerator pickle. Not to name drop, but Claussen makes a fine pickle.
Bonus: The brine can be used another couple of times. Once the original pickles are enjoyed and gone, fill the jar with sliced cucumbers or other veggies and let them soak up that garlicky goodness. It’s like getting three jars in one.
Alternatively, skip the middleman and make them yourself.
They’re a breeze to make, and they’re just as good, if not better. The cucumbers stay bright green and crisp, and they can be made in minutes.
Perhaps a cruel twist of fate occurred in the great design. In our area, dill is usually done growing by the time cucumbers are ready.
Do what you have to do. Go to lands great and far to find the dill. Or buy a teensy, overpriced package at the grocery store and make a note that next year will be different. Freeze fresh dill for perfect pickling later in the summer.
Because I fancy myself a bit of a pickle connoisseur, I have wisdom to pass along: When making pickles, choose pickling cucumbers. They are small, firm and bumpy. They may not be much to look at, but they shine in a vinegar bath. Pickling cucumbers stay firm and crisp, so while any cucumber will pickle, they will likely become soft. All pickles are good pickles, but do heed my warning.
Because there is finite space within a home refrigerator, we must limit ourselves. Don’t get carried away. Remember to leave space for the milk.
Also, switch up your slicing style. For example, one jar might be full of pickles sliced thinly lengthwise for sandwiches and homemade pizza (yes, I said pizza), while another will contain sturdy chip-style slices for snacking, while yet another will hold your standard quartered pickle, otherwise known as a spear.
If there’s still room in the fridge, you’ll want to include your classic grab-and-go pickle, which mocks Claussen’s long halves, and a jar accented with sliced jalapeno for when you’re feeling spicy. There’s something for everyone in a well-stocked pickle fridge.
Try these recipes to make your pickle dreams come true.
Easy refrigerator pickles
Cucumbers, sliced
1 1/2 cups water
3 tablespoons white vinegar or apple cider vinegar
1 1/2 tablespoons kosher or pickling salt
2 teaspoons black peppercorns
5 cloves garlic, peeled
6 large sprigs fresh dill
1 bay leaf
Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)
Sweetener of choice, to taste (optional)
Add the water, vinegar, salt, peppercorns, garlic, dill and bay leaf to a large (1-quart) jar — or divide the mixture evenly between two small (1-pint) jars — and stir to combine. Add the sliced cucumbers to the jar(s).
Place the lids on the jar(s), and shake to combine. Refrigerate for at least 2 days before eating.
Source: www.gimmesomeoven.com.
Pickle guacamole
3 avocados, pitted and mashed
2 tablespoons pickle juice
1/2 cup chopped pickles, plus more for garnish
1/4 red onion, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon chopped dill, plus more for garnish
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper
Combine all ingredients. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place in a serving bowl and garnish with more chopped pickles and dill. Serve with corn chips or dippers of choice.
Source: www.delish.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.