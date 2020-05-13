Kentucky is known worldwide for its big horse race, but if we take a step back and think about what really made the Kentucky Derby a household name, it’s not just the horses.
It’s the opulence associated with Derby Day. Where there are people in fancy hats, there are mint juleps and Kentucky bourbon. And good food of course.
A race known for being the most exciting two minutes in sports has to have more to offer in order to have held our attention since 1875. Traditionally held the first Saturday in May, the Derby had to roll with the COVID-19 punches this year and has been rescheduled for September, fingers crossed.
Traditional derby dishes will hold up just fine later in the year. I wish I could say the same for the hats.
Benedictine spread is a given at the derby. The creamy cucumber-based spread is the star of many a tea party and ladies luncheon as well, so it’s fitting it would be prevalent on derby day. Grated cucumber and onion are stirred into cream cheese and mayonnaise; it’s spread on thin slices of cocktail bread, then topped with a dainty slice of cucumber and a dash of salt.
Thinning Benedictine with sour cream to make a dip for vegetables and crackers is also considered to be acceptable. Traditionally, the spread includes a couple of drops of green food coloring, but I feel like that is part of the tradition that could be omitted. To each their own.
Although it sounds dreamy, Kentuckians do not survive on mint juleps and Benedictine alone. They must look to other regional favorites to appease the comfort food itch. Burgoo and Hot Brown fit the bill, regardless of their questionable names.
Kentucky burgoo is a thick, spicy stew made with whatever meat and vegetables are on hand. Back in the day, that meant squirrel, opossum, venison and other wild game, but today’s burgoo is usually tamed down with chicken and pork.
Everyone’s burgoo is a little different, as stews tend to be. However, there may be one defining factor: it’s said that a spoon can stand up in a good burgoo, so if you make it at home, have your favorite thickening agents at the ready.
Hot Brown was born out of necessity. In the 1920s, a chef at Louisville’s Brown Hotel set out to create something special that would stick to the ribs of guests weary from dancing til the wee hours. He came up with a hot, open-faced turkey sandwich with tomato and bacon, drizzled with a creamy Mornay sauce. Hot Brown remains a Louisville comfort food favorite.
Try these Derby Day favorites for a taste of Kentucky.
------------------------------------------
Derby Day pie
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
2 eggs slightly beaten
1 stick butter melted
1 cup pecans, chopped
1 cup chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 unbaked 9-inch crust
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Mix sugar and flour well. Add eggs, butter and vanilla. Mix well. Stir in pecans and chocolate chips. Pour into pie shell and bake 45-60 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean.
Recipe adapted from www.gracefullittlehoneybee.com
------------------------------------------
Kentucky spoon bread
3 cups milk
1 1/4 cup cornmeal
1 teaspoon salt
1 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
3 eggs, separated
2 tablespoons butter
Optional add-ins: corn, cheese, chopped green onions and peppers
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 2 1/2 quart baking dish. Heat 2 cups milk over medium heat just until bubbles start forming around the edge of the pan.
Meanwhile, combine cornmeal, salt and 1 cup of milk. Whisk until smooth, then slowly add cornmeal mixture to hot milk. Cook and let come to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, and then add the baking powder and butter, stirring to combine.
In a bowl, stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons of the hot cornmeal mixture with the egg yolks. Stir yolk mixture into the hot corn meal. Then, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold about 1/3 of the whites into the cornmeal mix. Once incorporated, fold in the rest until blended.
Transfer mix to the prepared baking dish and bake until puffed and golden brown, about 40 to 45 minutes. Serve warm.
Recipe adapted from www.wideopeneats.com
------------------------------------------
Kentucky bourbon balls
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
1 cup chopped pecans
4 tablespoons bourbon
4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate
4 ounces bitter chocolate
Prepare filling one day ahead. Mix the butter and sugar into a large mixing bowl and mix by well. Then, stir in the chopped pecans and bourbon.
Use a teaspoon to create balls on a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet. Store in the fridge overnight.
Melt chocolates together in a double boiler. Insert a skewer into the balls, and then dip into chocolate, spooning chocolate onto any bare spots. Add halved pecans to the top of the dipped balls for a little more pizzazz.
Place dipped balls on a new piece of wax paper in the refrigerator to harden. Serve at room temperature.
Recipe adapted from www.derbymuseum.org
