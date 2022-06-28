I’m sorry, no photo this time. I was going to make something tonight, but I’m stuck in Florida. Flight canceled.
This month’s August-esque feel has bumped up the blackberry harvest on the calendar, and I’m here for that silver lining.
While I water and sweat at the community garden, I graze on the ripe blackberries all warm and plump on their vines. The blackberries at my house don’t get as much of that relentless sun blasting them to blackness, so they won’t be ripe for a while. It works out well. I should be blackberry-rich for weeks according to my plan.
The purists follow the “no pain, no gain” theory when it comes to blackberry picking. They firmly believe thornless varieties are not as sweet and delicious as the kind with brambles that rip through denim like a hot knife through butter.
I’m not convinced. Plucking big, juicy blackberries without bleeding is pretty sweet.
Perhaps if I did a side-by-side taste comparison, Pepsi challenge-style, I’d be able to taste a difference but I don’t have any berries from a bramble patch and I have no intention of getting near one of those messes. If there’s a noticeable difference, I choose to live in this blissful blackberry ignorance.
Farmers and scientists may have worked their magic on removing the thorns, but the seeds remain an issue. This is because they’re not actually berries, but drupelets. Like a cherry or a peach is a drupe, blackberries are composed of multiple drupelets because each little black sphere contains a hard shell with a teeny seed kernel inside.
A fruit made up of tiny fruits. Precious.
If the seeds pose a problem for your teeth or digestive tract, use a ricer to smoosh out all the delicious flavor, while leaving the seeds behind. You’ll lose the experience of popping whole berries into your mouth, but the pros outweigh the cons in this situation.
You can make blackberry anything with this lovely, sweet smoosh: jam, cobbler, muddled fancy cocktails. Don’t let those seeds stop you from living your best blackberry life.
Try these recipes as just a couple of the many ways to enjoy the season’s blackberries.
Single-serving blackberry crisp
2 1/2 cups fresh blackberries
2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 cup flour, divided
1/4 cup rolled oats
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons salted butter
2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
Cooking spray
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl, stir together berries, sugar and half the flour.
In a separate bowl, stir together the other half of the flour, walnuts, oats, cinnamon and brown sugar. Use your hands to work in 2 tablespoons of butter into this topping mixture. Keep squeezing the chunks of butter into the oats mixture until it resembles crumbly chunks.
Place 5 small (4-ounce) ramekins on a baking sheet and spray with cooking spray. Spoon the blackberry mixture evenly into the five ramekins. Top each with the crumbly oat topping. Bake for about 25 minutes.
Adapted from apinchofhealthy.com.
Blackberry sage sorbet
20 ounces fresh blackberries
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
1/2 ounce fresh sage
1 teaspoon lemon juice
In a blender, puree blackberries until smooth. Strain mixture through a fine mesh sieve, pushing the mixture through with a rubber spatula. Discard seeds and pulp. Set blackberry mixture aside.
In a saucepan, combine water, sugar and sage. Heat mixture until it starts to simmer and sugar dissolves.
Remove from heat, cover and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain syrup into a large bowl. Stir in blackberry puree and lemon juice until evenly mixed. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours, then transfer to an ice cream machine and freeze according to instructions.
Adapted from tamingofthespoon.com.
