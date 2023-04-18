All it takes is a dip in temperature to get the cozy, carby comfort food cravings.
If I’m being honest, it doesn’t take much for me to want those foods, but they are extra difficult to resist in a cold snap. So when the temperature dropped 25 degrees in an afternoon last weekend, you best believe I latched onto the craving.
Never an aficionado with the homemade noodles (although I aspire to be someday so do stay tuned), I turned to a chicken and dumplings/vegetable soup hybrid with dumpling-noodle dough shapes.
There is just not a succinct name for this concoction. Calling it “chicken and dumplings” hardly cuts the mustard, because “dumplings” come in so many forms. We all know what we hope they will be, but heavens to Betsy don’t assume. You know what assuming does.
What I made was a vegetable soup with some chicken in it. It’s of no consequence. This soup was merely a nutritious vehicle for the dumplings.
These particular dumplings, which I have so named because of lack of proper name and “dumpling” covers so many things, were more like a fat, trapezoidal noodle rather than any other dumpling you may be picturing. Just so we’re on the same page.
The afternoon cold snap stirred the warm dough within, and this simmering pot of something was the result. No regrets. It filled the carby, doughy void in my soul and it filled it well. While the “dumplings” were misshapen shapes, they were wicked good, velvety soft, melt-in-your-mouth shapes.
There is no secret recipe for dumplings like these gorgeous-weather-turned-frigid dumplings. Butter, flour, and salt are always at the core of my warm, doughy favorites.
Try this recipe when the mood strikes, or the weather is just awful enough. And don’t fret over having the right ingredients for the soup, because it is all about the dumplings.
Chicken and dumplings with vegetables
1 yellow onion
3 carrots
3 ribs celery
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 split chicken breasts
6 cups chicken broth
salt and pepper to taste
1 cup whole milk
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 cup frozen peas
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Dumplings
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup milk
Finely dice the onion, carrots and celery. Add them all to a large soup pot with the olive oil and sauté over medium heat until the onions are soft and translucent.
Remove the skin from the split chicken breasts and then add the breasts and chicken broth to the pot. Place a lid on the pot, turn the heat up to medium-high and allow it to come to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down to medium-low and let it simmer for 30 minutes.
While the soup is simmering, prepare the dumplings. In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder, and stir until evenly combined. Add the butter and work it into the flour mixture until there are no large lumps of butter left.
Pour the milk into the dumpling mix and stir until a sticky ball of dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead the dough 5 or 6 times, or until it is no longer sticky. Let the dough rest for about 5 minutes.
Roll the dough out until it is about 1/8-inch thick, adding flour as needed to keep it from sticking, then use a pizza cutter or knife to cut it into 1-by-2-inch rectangles. Place the cut dumplings back in the bowl until you’re ready to use them — make sure they are dusted with a light coating of flour to keep them from sticking to one another.
After the chicken breasts have simmered for 30 minutes, remove them to a cutting board. Let them cool slightly, then use two forks to remove the meat from the bone and shred it into bite-sized chunks.
While the chicken is out of the pot, turn the heat up to medium-high and wait until it returns to a boil. Once boiling, drop in the dumplings, one by one. Let them boil in the soup, stirring occasionally, until they’re all floating (about 5 minutes).
In a separate small bowl, whisk together the 1 cup of milk and 2 tablespoon flour. Pour the mixture into the soup. Stir and cook the soup until it returns to a simmer, at which point it will thicken slightly.
Finally, return the shredded chicken to the thickened soup, along with the frozen peas, and chopped parsley. Turn the heat off, give it a taste, and add salt or pepper if needed. Serve hot.
Source: budgetbytes.com.
