Although my child would heartily disagree, the joys of adulthood are not as numerous as they seem.
Eating and drinking whatever I want whenever I want is pretty good, but having to spend my own money and waistline to do so is such a bummer. Cursing is one of my favorite adult privileges, but as a responsible adult, I can’t really do that whenever I want either. I do get to stay up as late as I want, but guess what? I prefer sleep over staying up past my bedtime. Being a grown-up is bittersweet at every turn.
However, this festive time of year reminds me of one of my favorite perks: stuffing the stockings. Even as a kid, stockings were my favorite part about Christmas morning. Now I get to pick out the trinkets and treats that will go inside — with whatever room is left after Santa fills them, of course. Cough, ahem.
Following in the stocking steps of my childhood stuffers, I put a piece of fruit in the toe. It provides a nice base for what’s to follow. The more unique the fruit the better, although an orange or grapefruit does a fine job.
Hit one of our local Hispanic markets for produce that’s outside the box, such as a coconut, papaya or starfruit. While you’re there, pick up some other fun snacks. My favorite is chili-coated dried mango, but there are lots of other tempting treats.
While in this business of broadening horizons, reach for the stars. When selecting the food gifts that will nestle beside the trinkets of your choosing, purposefully choose treats that aren’t the norm.
Carthage’s The Venue arcade held a snack and soda tasting this past weekend during which guests tried such foreign treats as Turkish delight, Ukrainian marmalade slices, dried seasoned squid, Russian zefir cakes and more. Really neat place and a great spot to grab some snacky stocking stuffers you won’t find at the gas station.
There are a few places I like to wander for stocking inspiration. Fox Farm Whole Foods is especially great for Asian treats, which is perfect for my daughter, who is obsessed with Japan. Natural Grocers is a good choice for organic treats and healthier options overall — think individually packaged flavored nut butters, fruity granola bars and a lovely selection of organic dark chocolate bars. Tuesday Morning and T.J. Maxx have unusual treats as well as and teas and coffees from overseas. Aldi’s German sweets game is strong.
Don’t forget your local farm supply store to stock up on old-fashioned candies, nuts and who knows what else. Feed stores are treasure troves of fun stuff. Carthage’s Midwest Ag and Race Brothers are both great for finding things you didn’t know you and your loved ones needed; Atwoods and Tractor Supply are also really great. Pick up some pickled okra, bulk roasted peanuts, dog treats, a pecan log and some horehound hard candies; there’s something for everyone.
After all this stocking shopping, you’re going to need some quick, healthy dinner recipes. Give these a try.
--------------------------------------------------
Skinny alfredo
12 ounces whole wheat linguine
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
3/4 cup milk
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan
2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt (optional)
Freshly ground black pepper
Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
Freshly chopped parsley, for serving
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook linguine according to package directions until al dente. Set aside 1/2 cup of pasta water, then drain pasta and set aside.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add broth and milk and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and add Parmesan and yogurt, if using. Let simmer until sauce is thickened, 5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and a pinch of red pepper flakes.
Add pasta and a 1/4 cup reserved pasta water to sauce and toss to combine. If sauce is too thick add more pasta water a tablespoon at a time until desired consistency. Garnish with parsley before serving.
Recipe adapted from www.delish.com.
-----------------------------------------
Mozzarella, basil and zucchini frittata
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 cups thinly sliced red onion
1 1/2 cups chopped zucchini
7 large eggs, beaten
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2/3 cup pearl-size or baby fresh mozzarella balls (about 4 ounces)
3 tablespoons chopped soft sun-dried tomatoes
1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler.
Heat oil in a large broiler-safe nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and zucchini and cook, stirring frequently until soft, 3 to 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk eggs, salt and pepper in a bowl. Pour the eggs over the vegetables in the pan. Cook, lifting the edges to allow uncooked egg from the middle to flow underneath, until nearly set, about 2 minutes. Arrange mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes on top and place the skillet under the broiler until the eggs are slightly browned, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Let stand for 3 minutes. Top with basil.
To release the frittata from the pan, run a spatula around the edge, then underneath, until you can slide or lift it out onto a cutting board or serving plate. Cut into 4 slices and serve.
Recipe source: www.eatingwell.com.
-------------------------------------------
Chicken fajita casserole
2 chicken breasts cooked, shredded
2 small whole-wheat tortillas cut into pieces
3 peppers chopped
3 cups spinach
1 cup black beans
1/2 cup tomato sauce
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese
Cilantro for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together the chicken, tortilla pieces, chopped peppers, spinach, black beans, tomato sauce and garlic. Place the mixture in a casserole dish and top with shredded cheese and crushed red pepper. Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes or until hot. Top with chopped cilantro.
Recipe adapted from www.jaroflemons.com.
