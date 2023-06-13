Enchiladas have always been a favorite of mine. They’ve been requested as childhood birthday meals, ordered at restaurants as a sure thing, and now part of my own recipe repertoire. They are comfort food, no matter their form. And their forms are many.
I’ve found I can stuff just about anything in a corn tortilla, smother it with red sauce, bake it until soft and warm, and be absolutely delighted. They can be inauthentic as all get out, or can be straight from a Mexican abuela’s kitchen. I love them all.
When I started making them as an adult, I quickly realized their magic: I could pack all kinds of healthy ingredients into them and they would still be amazing. Quinoa? Sure, no problem. If using ground meat, it hides nicely if you need to lie by omission. Riced cauliflower does too. Beans are a no-brainer. Shredded zucchini is perfect; give it a quick saute to release some of its liquid, though. Chopped spinach or kale? Of course.
I will admit that there have been batches that weren’t loved by all. They were edible once, but the family wasn’t looking for the leftovers in the fridge. These were the times I was too heavyhanded with some bitter greens and quinoa, surely. I’m always pushing the envelope, trying to see how much nutrition I can pack into something and have it still be enjoyed by the people. Sadly, they are not all winners.
I reached a happy medium with my most recent batch. The filling included ground turkey, cauliflower, zucchini and pinto beans with plenty of green chilis, cumin and garlic. I knew the filling was a winner. I felt it in my bones. I tried a new enchilada sauce recipe, and that was the clincher. These enchiladas achieved the goal: pretty healthy, very delicious. They even passed the leftovers test.
The thing with enchiladas is, the ingredients can be so varied that you probably always have what it takes to make them. I say that, but I am never one to be without corn tortillas. You can use flour tortillas too. And don’t let a lack of canned enchilada sauce stop you. It whisks together in no time with ingredients you likely have in your cabinet. And it’s important. Maybe even more important than the filling. A strong statement, I know, because you can make nutrition into the filling, but the predominant flavor is truly in the sauce.
Try this recipe for enchiladas, or add whatever fillings your heart desires. But do try the sauce recipe. It’s my new favorite.
Red chicken enchiladas
1 1/2 cups red enchilada sauce
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup diced onion
1 1/2 cups diced bell pepper
1 cup diced zucchini
3 cups shredded chicken
1/2 heaping cup Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
10 corn tortillas
1 cup shredded cheese
Salt and pepper, to taste
Optional toppings: cilantro, avocado, jalapenos, Greek yogurt/sour cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour 3 tablespoons of enchilada sauce into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, spreading the sauce evenly.
Make veggie and chicken mixture. Heat up a large sauté pan over medium heat and add the oil. Once hot, add onion and some salt and pepper and saute for 3-4 minutes until softened. Then add peppers and saute for another 2-3 minutes. Finally, add zucchini and saute for 3-4 more minutes. Remove from heat and add chicken, Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup enchilada sauce, chili powder, dried oregano, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir well to combine.
Warm tortillas: Take a dishcloth or a few paper towels and dampen them with water. Wrap around the tortillas to fully cover. Place in the microwave for 30 seconds, flip, and then another 30 seconds until warm. It's important for your tortillas to be warmed through and pliable when rolling so they don't break. You can also warm them in a lightly oiled pan.
Roll enchilada: Take 1/3 heaping cup of the chicken and veggie mixture and place it on one side of your warmed tortilla. Carefully roll, trying to make sure the filling stays inside. Place seam-side down in baking dish. Repeat with remaining tortillas and filling. Pour the remaining sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle with cheese.
Cover the pan with foil and bake for 15 minutes. Then remove the foil and let them bake for a final 5 minutes. Garnish with optional toppings and serve warm.
Source: eatthegains.com
Homemade enchilada sauce
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon ground chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon salt, to taste
Pinch of cinnamon (optional but recommended)
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 cups vegetable broth
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or distilled white vinegar
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
This sauce comes together quickly once you get started, so measure the dry ingredients — the flour, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, oregano, salt and optional cinnamon — into a small bowl and place it near the stove. Place the tomato paste and broth near the stove as well.
In a medium-sized pot over medium heat, warm the oil until it’s hot enough that a light sprinkle of the flour/spice mixture sizzles on contact.
Once it’s ready, pour in the flour and spice mixture. While whisking constantly, cook until fragrant and slightly deepened in color, about 1 minute. Whisk the tomato paste into the mixture, then slowly pour in the broth while whisking constantly to remove any lumps.
Raise heat to medium-high and bring the mixture to a simmer, then reduce heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook, whisking often, for about 5 to 7 minutes, until the sauce has thickened a bit and a spoon encounters some resistance as you stir it. (The sauce will thicken some more as it cools.)
Remove from heat, then whisk in the vinegar and season to taste with a generous amount of freshly ground black pepper. Add more salt, if necessary.
Source: cookieandkate.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.