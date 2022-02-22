As wintery weather settles upon us once again, soup is all that makes sense. I like to think that it’s just spring blowing in like a lion, rather than the continuing winter vortex.
Unlike the cozy, creamy soups from the beginning of winter when it was nice to be all bundled up and snuggly, this time of year calls for a different soup entirely. There is light at the end of this cold, icy tunnel, and that light is spring. The signs are in place. The robins are here, there are carpets of crocus in bloom and mud has replaced the frozen ground in my dog’s worn backyard path.
End-of-winter soups are simpler and zingy with bright flavor. They hold the promise of long, sunny evenings to come. Spring soups can help us hang on just a little bit longer.
I don’t know if it’s the warm days sprinkled here and there or what, but I can’t get enough of cilantro, lime and onion. It’s the perfect flavor combination. They are what make street tacos so delicious. In fact, I think it comes down to that I want street tacos all the time, every day.
To make this attainable, my brilliant brain settled on cilantro-lime-onion because that isn’t that impractical. I can do that, and I have been. Soup helps.
This trifecta tastes like summer. Add some fresh jalapeno and I’m transported to a land of flip-flops, floppy hats and sunscreen.
Try these recipes to help you hold on just a little longer.
Chicken and lime soup
1 yellow onion, diced
3 ribs celery, diced
1 jalapeno, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 boneless, skinless chicken breast
6 cups broth
2 10-ounce cans diced tomatoes with green chilis
1 teaspoon oregano
1/2 tablespoon cumin
1 lime
1 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped
1 avocado, sliced
Add onion, celery, jalapeno, garlic and olive oil to a large pot and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until onions are soft. Add the chicken, broth, tomatoes, oregano and cumin to the pot.
Place a lid on the pot, turn the heat to high and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down to low and let simmer for 45 minutes.
Remove the cooked chicken from the pot and shred. Return the shredded chicken to the pot. Squeeze the juice of one lime into the soup. Add chopped cilantro, stir and serve. Garnish with avocado and more lime, onion and cilantro.
Adapted from budgetbytes.com
Black bean and lime soup1 tablespoon olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 shallot, minced
1/2 teaspoon cumin
2 cups vegetable stock
2 15.5-ounce cans black beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
1 lime, juiced and zested
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add garlic and shallot. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes to soften. Stir in the cumin and cook for another minute. Pour in the stock and beans. Cook 15 minutes.
Remove about a third of the soup into a bowl. Transfer the remaining soup to a blender and add the cilantro. Puree until smooth and then add back to the pot with the reserved beans. Stir in lime juice and zest; taste and season with salt and pepper and additional lime juice.
Serve with sour cream, chopped onions, lime wedges and cilantro.
Adapted from deliciouslittlebites.com.
