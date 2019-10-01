Twitch. Twitch, twitch.
Don’t mind me, that’s just my eye. Lefty has been twitching for nine days. NINE.
Being a woman of the modern world, I used the internet to diagnose myself with what turned out to be stress, fatigue and a questionable caffeine addiction. The internet thinks it knows everything.
Last Sunday, presumably mid-twitch, I learned it was National Coffee Day. What timing. I poured a cup of joe to celebrate and quickly came to terms with my twitch. This is who I am now — one who twitches.
Fall is no time to give up coffee. After all, the pumpkin spice latte is what gave pumpkin spice its reputation for being the flavor of fall. It’s a big joke how everything is available in pumpkin spice flavor this time of year, but there is truth there. And coffee started it all.
Fall is the time to take up coffee-drinking, not give it up. Winter’s coming, for Pete’s sake. Winter without coffee? No thank you.
Much to my delight, my 11-year-old daughter has a taste for coffee. If there’s anything to that old adage that it’ll stunt your growth, she’s tall enough anyway. Not only might it keep her in the same shoe size for the foreseeable future, when she drinks a cup of coffee she gets really chatty. In these tween times when sullen is her go-to mood, a little chattiness goes a long way. If you need someone to open up or spill secrets, coffee helps.
All coffee talk aside, muscle twitches can be caused by a slew of deficiencies and syndromes. They occur most often in our eyelids, calves and thumbs, oddly.
If you’re concerned about a twitch that’s gone on too long or is accompanied by other symptoms, by all means, visit a doctor.
Sometimes a deficiency in calcium or magnesium can cause muscle spasms, and sometimes it helps to up your intake of foods high in those minerals.
Think dark leafy greens, nuts, bananas, seeds, legumes, broccoli and fatty fish such as salmon, sardines and halibut.
Back to coffee. Try these recipes to get the most out of fall’s favorite beverage.
Cappuccino pancakes with mocha syrup
Cappuccino pancakes:
11/2 cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
11/2 tablespoons espresso powder (or finely ground instant coffee)
2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Mocha syrup:
1/2 cup strongly brewed coffee
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, espresso powder, sugar and salt. Make a well in the center and add the egg, milk and melted butter. Stir together until combined. Set aside.
In a small saucepan, whisk together coffee, cocoa powder, sugar and salt and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Stir until syrup begins to thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Set aside.
Pour 1/4 cup of pancake batter onto a heated griddle and cook each side until lightly browned. Serve hot with whipped cream and mocha syrup.
Recipe adapted from www.purewow.com
Salty cocoa and espresso roasted almonds
2 cups raw almonds
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
2 teaspoons coarse sea salt
1 teaspoon instant espresso powder
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl until the almonds are evenly coated and quite sticky.
Spread mixture evenly onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, tossing the almonds halfway through baking. Let cool completely before eating.
Recipe adapted from www.mangiablog.com
Coffee granola
31/2 cups oats
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup ground flax
1/4 cup coffee grounds
1/4 cup chopped Medjool dates
1/2 cup almond butter
1/2 cup brown rice syrup, honey or maple syrup
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2 tablespoons water
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Combine oats, pecans, flax, dates, and ground coffee in a large mixing bowl. In a small pot over medium-low heat, combine the almond butter, syrup, vanilla extract, salt and water. Whisk until smooth. If the mixture seems too thick, add additional water until pourable. Pour the almond butter mixture over the oats mixture. Stir well to ensure all the dry ingredients are moistened.
Spread mixture onto a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 25 to 28 minutes, shaking the pan and stirring halfway through. Let cool before eating. Store in an airtight container.
Recipe adapted from www.veggieinspired.com
Amanda Stone works in educational services, marketing and special features at the Globe. Contact her at 417-627-7288 or email her at astone@joplinglobe.com.
