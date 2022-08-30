Some foods are fancy and there’s just no argument to be made. They were born that way.
These foods are masking as complicated to make or difficult to grow, so when you’re presented with them, you have no choice but to exclaim “ooo la la, so fancy!” Or maybe that’s just me.
Figs are fancy, and that’s all there is to it. They’re so soft, beautiful and perfect that they can hardly be packed into plastic containers and shipped across the country in a refrigerated truck, all bumping along on the interstate next to commoners such as apples and the like. Figs are more refined than that.
There are types of figs that can be grown right in our own backyards, which is just incredible, considering they hail from Mediterranean countries. The garden at Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage has big, beautiful fig trees if you need to lay your eyes on some fine specimens. and they actually look like huge bushes, so be aware.
My tree is packed with what I thought were small, green figs on their way to ripening until I saw a couple of my darling chickens jump, jump, jumping up on their cartoon stick legs and snatching the lower figs. Although unhappy with them for the ones they left mangled, I am grateful they drew my attention to all the purpley ones ripening. I don’t want them to disappear into thin air like the seven peaches I was waiting for. But I’m not ready to talk about that.
I just want to eat the figs as they are, all day every day. I don’t even want to cook anything with them. Because they are so beautiful inside, I have to cut them in half and admire them before I eat them. That is how I do figs, but there is no right way. The most important is that you find a way.
Crème brûlée is also very fancy. I’m not sure why, because it’s quite easy to make. I’ve had much more trouble making tapioca pudding, and it is far from fancy. I don’t make the rules, but I do highly recommend you trying this crème brûlée recipe and garnishing it with figs. It will be the ultimate in fanciness.
Easy crème brûlée
5 large egg yolks
3/4 cup sugar, divided
3 cups heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon espresso powder (optional but recommended)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Whisk the egg yolks and 1/2 cup sugar together. Set aside. Set a kettle of water on to boil for a hot water bath.
Heat the heavy cream, espresso powder, and salt together in a medium saucepan over medium heat. As soon as it begins to simmer, remove from heat. Stir in the vanilla extract.
Remove about 1/2 cup of warm heavy cream and, in a slow and steady stream, whisk into the egg yolks. Keep those egg yolks moving so they don’t scramble. In a slow and steady stream, pour and whisk the egg yolk mixture into the warm heavy cream.
Place ramekins or small, oven-proof dishes in a large baking pan. If you don’t have a pan large enough, bake them in a couple of pans. Divide custard between each ramekin, filling to the top. Carefully fill the pan with about a 1/2 inch of the hot water. The baking pan will be hot so use an oven mitt to carefully transfer the pan to the oven.
Bake until the edges are set and centers are a little jiggly. The time depends on the depth of your ramekins. Begin checking them at 30 minutes. For a more accurate sign, they’re done when an instant read thermometer registers 170 degrees.
Remove pan from the oven and, using an oven mitt, remove the ramekins from the pan. Place on a wire rack to cool for at least one hour. Then place in the refrigerator, loosely covered, and chill for at least four hours and up to two days before topping.
Using the remaining granulated sugar, sprinkle a thin layer all over the surface of the chilled custards. Caramelize the sugar with a kitchen torch and serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 1 hour before serving. (Caramelized topping is best enjoyed right away.)
Recipe source: sallys bakingaddiction.com.
Salted honey fig toast
4 pieces whole grain, sturdy bread
1 cup ricotta, or drained Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups fresh figs, sliced in halves or quarters
1 tablespoon honey
1/8 teaspoon sea salt flakes
Mix vanilla ricotta: In a small bowl, mix ricotta cheese (or yogurt, if using) with vanilla extract. Mix to combine and set aside.
Make toast: Toast the whole grain bread until crispy. Then top with the vanilla ricotta or yogurt mix and add sliced figs on top. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with sea salt before serving.
Recipe adapted from forkintheroad.co.
