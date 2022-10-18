As I sit in the dining room jungle that just yesterday held an acceptable amount of regular, inorganic clutter, my list of frets grows.
Will these plants I brought inside temporarily to save from the freeze be the reason for my family’s demise because there are poisonous spiders living in them? Did I collect not enough or too many green tomatoes? Will it ever rain a decent amount again or is this the end?
And finally, what am I going to do with all of these too-hot peppers I picked?
And on and on. Big frets, little frets, all the frets. That hot pepper one, though, that’s a doozy.
My mum, a true nurturer, took on the datil pepper seeds as a surrogate to raise until the seedlings were strong enough to live with less-nurturing me. It should be noted that I did not order these seeds; Baker Creek sends surprise bonus seeds to dummies like me who order a ridiculous amount of other seeds when they’re sick of winter in mid-February.
I’d never heard of datils, but I did my research and thought, “What a treat! I love some heat. How did they know?!” and so they grew. They grew and grew, and I wondered if they would ever make flowers. They did, so then I wondered if they would ever make peppers.
It took ages, but now the plants are packed with peppers, just in time for the inevitable early cold snap. Boo.
I picked them all, though I fear my efforts were in vain. These puppies are wicked hot.
So hot that I don’t want them. So hot they make the faces of those who are willing to try them turn bright red, smoke comes out their ears, their lips swell to twice their normal size and the pain doesn’t subside for a good 20 minutes. I love some heat, but no thanks.
I picked them anyway, because I couldn’t just let them freeze and die out there, the little babies raised from just a solitary tiny seed.
What now? I removed the membrane and seeds from a few and had great success in adding them to meals without feeling like my insides were turning into ashes. I could dry them and grind them up to add a smidge to things for the rest of eternity because a dab’ll do ya, but I think the act of putting that dust into the air would kill anything with lungs in my home, if the creepy-crawlies from the plants don’t get us first.
These capsaicin-burn fears are legit. Poison Control has a page on it and everything. Wear gloves when messing with these demon peppers and by all means don’t touch any of your mucus membranes.
If you like some heat but hold a reasonable amount of fear, remove the seeds and membrane from hot peppers. That will help immensely. Otherwise, just go for it. Have your drool cloth, sweat rag, lip balm and jug of milk ready, fool.
Try these recipes that include a nonpainful amount of hot peppers. Spicy folks know they can always add more.
Chili-garlic sauce
4 ounces chili peppers (your choice)
4 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Add all of the ingredients to a food processor and process until smooth. Pour the mixture into a small pot and heat. Simmer for about 10 minutes.
Cool and adjust the flavor with salt and pepper. Store in a jar in the fridge.
Recipe adapted from chilipepper madness.com.
Spicy corn salad
1 pound corn, fresh or frozen and thawed
2 tablespoons ghee or vegetable oil
2 jalapeños, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup crushed roasted peanuts
1 cup chopped cilantro
1 or 2 lemons, cut into wedges
2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
Chili paste:
1 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes
2 medium cloves garlic
1-inch piece of fresh ginger
1/4 teaspoon turmeric
1/4 teaspoon fine-grain sea salt
Use a mortar and pestle or a food processor to puree the chili pepper, garlic, ginger, turmeric and salt into a paste.
Heat butter or oil in a skillet over medium-high. Stir in corn kernels and cook, stirring gently for about one minute. Add peanuts, bell pepper, jalapeño, half the cilantro and half the chili paste.
Cook for another minute or so; taste, and add the rest of the chili paste to suit your taste. Give a squeeze or two of fresh lemon juice and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
Serve immediately or chilled, garnished with remaining cilantro, sesame seeds, extra peanuts and remaining lemon wedges.
Recipe adapted from eatwell101.com.
