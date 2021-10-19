It was recently brought to my attention that the editor of this very column is “biased against, and morally opposed to, food processors.”
I am trying not to judge harshly, and instead, teach. Also, I feel sorry for him because he’s lived his whole life in food processor ignorance. He’s probably got the beginnings of carpal tunnel syndrome from all of that unnecessary knife-wielding. Such a shame.
Don’t get me wrong, chopping away on a cutting board is therapeutic, and I enjoy it. and I agree that a food processor is more trouble than it’s worth in certain instances; it’s easier to just chop when you need to chop.
But the times when it shines make it invaluable. These times include, but are not limited to:
• Shredding cabbage: Slide on the grating attachment and shred a head of cabbage in no time. It’s cheaper than bags of coleslaw mix, and there’s no plastic waste.
• Grating cheese: Same deal. Grate a block of cheese for using when a recipe calls for shredded cheese. There will be no powdery anti-caking agent coating every sliver of cheese, which makes cheese sauces super smooth.
• Making bread crumbs or otherwise: Whirl up toasted bread for fresh breadcrumbs, or cookies for pie crust. Whirl those cookie crumbs even longer to make cookie butter. Drool.
• Making dough: I make dough for pie crust and pizza in my food processor, and it’s dreamy.
• Making nut butter: Puree roasted almonds to make your own fresh almond butter, with no added ingredients. Use peanuts, cashews or your favorite nut. It’s also lots less expensive than “natural” nut butters.
• Cookie dough hummus: Right after you scoop out the nut butter from the food processor, go right into making this dessert hummus, no washing needed. This stuff looks and tastes like cookie dough, and might be my very favorite recipe for a food processor.
• Slicing thinly like a mandolin without losing the tip of a digit: Mandolins are amazing for slicing potatoes for crisp chips or anything very thinly, but they are dangerous. A slicing attachment on a food processor makes the job safer and faster.
• Making frozen banana “ice cream”: It’s all in the name. Puree frozen bananas to make soft serve. It’s amazing.
• Making pesto: For large batches, whirl ingredients together and freeze in ice cube trays for ease of use.
• Making flours: Whirl oats to make oat flour, quinoa to make quinoa flour, chickpeas to make chickpea flour … you get the gist. Alternatives to wheat flour are expensive. A food processor makes them for you.
• Making cauliflower rice: It’s all the rage with good reason. Crumbled cauliflower is a great substitute for rice, it hides well and adds nutrition to lots of dishes. Instead of buying bags of frozen cauliflower rice, whirl up a head of the fresh stuff.
• Grinding meat and fish: I don’t get excited about this, but I appreciate the premise. Whirl up whatever meats for making ground meat things. Or use salmon to make quick salmon patties.
I could go on and on. The food processor isn’t for everything, but it more than earns its spot on the counter. What it does well, it does very well. It makes eating healthier easier, and that makes it worth every penny, every hand wash and every inch of prime countertop real estate.
Try these recipes in your food processor. Then give it a pat and a little shine. It deserves some love.
Peanut butter cookie dough dessert hummus
1 15-ounce can white (cannellini) beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup smooth natural peanut butter
1/3 cup pure maple syrup
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/3 cup chocolate chips
Combine the beans, peanut butter, maple syrup and vanilla in the bowl of a food processor. Process until smooth. This will take a couple of minutes. You want the beans to be fully pureed.
Transfer to a bowl and fold in chocolate chips. Serve with apple slices, carrots and graham crackers.
Recipe source: www.baked- in.com.
Creamy whipped feta dip
8 ounces feta cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Zest from 1 lemon (about 1 teaspoon, packed)
1 small clove garlic, chopped
1/4 teaspoon dried dill
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, plus more for serving
For serving: Toasted sesame seeds, extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling, toasted pita wedges and/or sliced vegetables.
Combine all of the ingredients in a food processor or blender and process until smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.
Transfer to a serving bowl and use a small spoon to create a swirl on the surface of the dip. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and crushed red pepper flakes, if using.
Recipe source: www.once uponachef.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.