Several phrases come to mind when I think about growing asparagus:
• Good things come to those who wait.
• There’s safety in numbers.
• All in good time.
• For everything there is a season.
• Good things come in small packages.
Asparagus is fickle; grow it, but grow lots and don’t expect anything from it for the first few years. It has to be a passion project. Set it and forget it.
If you’re not in it to win it, pop by a farmers market to grab a bundle of locally grown stalks. And know that that bundle was a long time coming, so appreciate it.
To grow your own, buy asparagus crowns from a local nursery; they will carry what variety grows best in our area. Crowns are basically a little bundle of dirty roots that are about a year old, which you plant in a sunny spot where they won’t get disturbed. Ozark Nursery carries asparagus crowns in the spring until they run out, so check with them for a sure thing.
You can also grow asparagus from seeds, but that is completely bonkers unless you are a hardcore farmer who wants to crawl around on your hands and knees in your asparagus patch plucking weeds and other nonsense.
Honestly, I don’t even want to give seeds as an option in this column, but for the sake of transparency, there you have it. Growing asparagus from seeds is basically just a fun science experiment if you like that sort of thing.
Planting crowns are where things get tricky as far as expectations go. You think you’ve planted a lil’ baby something that is going to make real vegetables you will be able to harvest, but no.
You’re actually best off not harvesting those first few asparagus stalks for two or three years until the plant matures, in order to give it a real shot at a successful, long life. Or if you can’t help yourself (like me) go easy on harvesting and leave a few, which is comical because you’ll likely only get a few total.
Real life scenario: Two stalks emerge from the soil. You’re elated. Three days later, four stalks begin their heavenly ascent. You restrain yourself and harvest a total of three stalks. You chomp, chomp, chomp them immediately, because what are you going to cook with three stalks of asparagus?
Yes, they were young, tender and perfect. Yes, I will continue to look forward to what will come. A mature plant will produce stalks for up to eight weeks, or about 20 stalks in total. So if I can control myself, I’ll have my very own asparagus bundle in a few years.
Oh, and you should plant around eight crowns per person in your household. Farmers are not messing around.
Until that glorious day in a number of years arrives when I have enough asparagus for a side dish, I will continue to visit the professionals. I advise you to do the same.
Stir-fried rice with asparagus and peas
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce (plus more to taste)
- 1 1/2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated
- 1-2 tablespoons oil for sauteeing
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and sliced into bite-sized pieces
- 4 carrots, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bunch scallions, sliced
- 4 cups leftover brown rice
- 1 heaping cup peas, fresh or frozen
- 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- Fried eggs (1-2 per person), if desired for serving
- 1 handful fresh chives, finely chopped
- 1 handful fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
Blend together the soy sauce and grated ginger in a little bowl and set aside.
In a cast iron or nonstick skillet, saute the carrots and asparagus in a tablespoon or two of oil for a couple of minutes, then add the green onions and garlic, and continue to cook for just a few more minutes until veggies have softened.
Add the rice, and then the soy sauce mixture to the pan, and combine everything well. Cook the rice on medium without stirring, tossing every few minutes.
Add the peas (straight from the freezer, if using frozen), toss, and continue to cook the rice for a few more minutes until the rice and peas are nice and hot. Taste and add more soy sauce if you need to.
Take the pan off the heat, and stir in the rice wine vinegar. Serve with fried eggs, and top with the chopped herbs, if desired.
Adapted from theviewfromgreatisland.com
Parmesan asparagus fries
- Cooking spray, for pan
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 2 teaspoons water
- 2 cups Panko breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan
- 1 pound asparagus, trimmed
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray.
Place flour in a shallow bowl and season with salt and pepper. Place eggs in a shallow bowl and whisk in water. Place panko in a third shallow bowl and stir in parmesan. Working one at a time, dip asparagus in flour, then in egg, and finally in panko, coating well.
Place on prepared baking sheet and spray with a little cooking spray. Bake until golden and crispy, 20 minutes.
Adapted from delish.com
