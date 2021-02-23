There exists a dedicated area in my freezer for bananas past their prime. This is a perfect example of how one person’s normal is not “normal.”
When I was first living on my own in my big grownup apartment, a friend found my stash in the freezer. He thought it was hilarious and a little batty. To this day, I send him an occasional photo of my current collection. What is normal, anyway? Freezer bananas just make sense.
Before I knew better, I would remove their spotty, browning peels and store their softer-than-I-prefer insides in a freezer bag. Ridiculous. Bananas come with their own containers.
Once they’ve started heading to the dark side, toss them in the freezer, peel and all. They’ll turn black. That’s OK.
When it’s their time for a second chance at purpose in banana life, run a little warm water over them and use a butter knife to scrape off the peel. Your frozen banana buddy will thaw into squishy mush. Again, it’s OK. It’s finally time for them to shine.
The uses for frozen bananas make it more than worth it to designate their own space in a crowded freezer. Blended into smoothies, they make everything creamier, sweeter and banana-ier. They disguise greens like nobody’s business.
While still frozen solid, puree them in a food processor to make one-ingredient soft serve “ice cream.” Or smoosh them into oatmeal or pancake batter.
I know banana bread is the ace in the hole you’ve been waiting for. Here’s the hard truth: Banana bread, like all quick breads, is cake. Like how muffins are really cake. It’s so much easier to turn a blind eye to this unsettling fact, but the sugar, oil and white flour tell the truth. Do what you will, but do it with banana bread truth in your heart.
When you do make banana bread, try this recipe from Alton Brown. It’s the best. He doesn’t mess around, so be prepared to take the extra steps like weighing flour and toasting the oats. There’s a reason why it’s the best. He’s got it down.
Oatmeal banana bread
6 ounces old-fashioned rolled oats, not instant
3 ounces all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
8 ounces granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup (2 to 3) very ripe bananas, mashed
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray and set aside.
Spread oats into a thin layer on a half-sheet pan and bake until lightly toasted, about 15 minutes. Remove pan and cool oats 2 to 3 minutes. Grind oats in a food processor until the consistency of whole wheat flour, about 3 minutes. Then pulse in the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
Cream the butter and sugar in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Drop speed to low and add eggs, one at a time, incorporating each fully before adding the next. Stop to scrape down the sides of the bowl, if necessary.
Follow with the vanilla and banana, and beat on medium-low speed until incorporated. The batter will look kind of curdled, but that’s OK. Add the flour mixture and beat on low speed until just combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake until the internal temperature reaches 200 to 210 degrees, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes before turning the loaf out and cooling completely.
Recipe source: www.altonbrown.com
2-ingredient pancakes
2 large eggs
1 ripe banana
Mash banana in a bowl. Add eggs and mix well.
Spray skillet with cooking spray and turn heat to medium. Pour batter into skillet to make two or three pancakes. Flip when brown around the edges and starting to set. Serve warm.
