When pondering dinner and how to make it happen, remember the humble egg and the possibilities it holds within its unassuming shell.
Sure, breakfast for dinner is always a winner. But take those eggs to the next level. Let them live their proverbial potential in a frittata.
A frittata sounds fancier than quiche, and it’s even easier to make. It starts on the stove, ends in the oven and is a delicious delight.
An ovenproof skillet is key to a frittata, so haul out the iron skillet or something similar without a plastic handle. Even if you think it might be OK to pop your favorite skillet with a handle that is not metal in the oven just for a couple of minutes, just don’t.
Trust me. I suffered through years with a slow cooker whose lid had a melted, flattened handle. I had to use a butter knife to remove the lid every time I used it. Learn from my mistake.
So, iron skillet at the ready, you’ll simply mix together some eggs and veggies for an uber-healthy frittata, or add cheese and meat to make more of a crowd-pleasing variety. The healthy frittata can even take extra egg whites to add protein without fat. Go wild.
I like to make a hybrid frittata packed with veggies and sprinkled with feta. A little bit of feta goes a long way, so it adds that stinky-cheese flavor I love without having to add a ton of cheese.
The pan gets oiled and warmed, the egg mixture cooks a bit on top of the stove then gets popped into the oven to finish cooking the wiggly top. The edges get a wee bit crisp, and the cheese bits on top turn a golden brown.
Just lovely.
And that’s it. Healthy, fast dinner done. Serve it with a chunk of bread and some fruit, and you have yourself a full-on fancy frittata meal.
Try these frittata variations, or whip up your own.
Basic frittata
6 large eggs for 10-inch skillet, 8 eggs for 12-inch
1/4 cup milk
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Variations:
Roasted Red Pepper & Spinach
1 shallot, chopped
2 roasted red bell peppers, chopped
2 cups spinach
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Caprese
1 shallot, chopped
2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
3/4 cup halved mini mozzarella balls
1/2 cup sliced basil
Spring Veggie
4 spring onions or scallions, chopped
1/2 cup chopped asparagus, tender parts
1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed
1/2 cup halved mini mozzarella balls
1/4 cup crumbled feta
1/4 cup chopped tarragon or chives
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Whisk the eggs, milk, garlic and salt until well combined. Set aside, and use one of the following variations.
Roasted red pepper and spinach: Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in a 10- or 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add the shallot, a pinch of salt and pepper, and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes.
Add the roasted red peppers and spinach. Sauté until the spinach is wilted, then add the egg mixture and gently shake the pan to distribute. Sprinkle with the feta and bake 15 to 20 minutes or until the eggs are set. Season to taste and serve.
Caprese: Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in a 10- or 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add the shallot, a pinch of salt and pepper. and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes.
Add the tomatoes, half the basil, stir, then add the egg mixture and gently shake the pan to distribute. Add the mozzarella and bake 15 to 20 minutes or until the eggs are set.
Top with the remaining basil. Season to taste and serve.
Spring veggie: Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in a 10- or 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add the scallions, asparagus, a pinch of salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the asparagus is tender but still bright green, about 5 minutes.
Add the peas, then add the egg mixture and gently shake the pan to distribute. Add the mozzarella and feta and bake 15 to 20 minutes or until the eggs are set. Season to taste and serve.
Recipe source: loveandlemons.com.
