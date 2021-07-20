Way back when I was technically an adult but not yet a true grown-up, I held the best occasional job a somewhat responsible youngster could have: housesitter to the stars.
Not really, but I did housesit sometimes for the kindest couple who trusted me with their beloved golden retrievers. While the couple left their fur babies in my seemingly capable adult hands, I lived in their home and played house with their dogs.
Spoiler alert: I did not disappoint. I didn’t even tell them when the $100 bill they had given me flew out my car window or about the time the dogs ate my glasses. I had a great thing going, and I didn’t want anything to break the housesitting spell.
It was my first time seeing what it was like to live in a house where dogs were part of the family. We swam in the pool together, watched hours of garbage TV together and climbed the stairs at bedtime together. I fell in love with the lifestyle, knowing someday I too would have dog-children.
Fast forward a couple of decades, and here I am, complete with house, human child and beloved dog. The dog was the only one of those decisions that wasn’t terrifying.
I often think of the times I played house with those golden retrievers. The first time I stayed with Hutch and Hazel, Hazel was like a tank. She was very overweight and had trouble getting up the stairs.
When I came a few months later, she looked like a different, much younger dog. The couple had started making their food; it was all pre-portioned in the fridge and looked just like hearty beef stew, veggies and all.
My sweet chocolate Lab turned 8 this month. I haven’t started making homemade dog food yet, but I’ve been perusing recipes. Let me know if you have a good one.
I love a birthday, canine or otherwise. I made pupsicles for the occasion, but you don’t need a special occasion to treat your pooch in this summer heat. Try these recipes to treat a beloved hot dog.
Peanut butter pupsicles
2 ripe bananas or 1 cup of canned pumpkin
4 tablespoons peanut butter
1 1/2 cups plain nonfat yogurt
Carrots or dog treats for pupsicle stick
Place all ingredients in blender and puree until smooth. Spoon mixture into popsicle molds, ice cube trays, muffin tins or small paper cups.
Place in freezer for 30 minutes, and then insert the pupsicle stick if using. Return to freezer until solid. Just like with a human child, send the dog outside with the pupsicle.
Watermelon dog treats
2 cups seedless watermelon, pureed
1/2 cup plain nonfat yogurt
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
Silicone molds work great for these, but ice cube trays do the job too.
Place mold on baking tray. Insert a piece of parsley into the bottom of each cavity and add a thin layer of yogurt. Freeze for one hour. Then fill the mold with watermelon puree and freeze until solid.
Recipe adapted from www.barkandbiscuits.com.
Oatmeal and cinnamon dog ice cream
1 ripe banana
3/4 cup cooked oatmeal
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup plain nonfat yogurt
Mash the banana well with a fork until smooth. Stir in the cooked oatmeal and cinnamon. The oats have to be cooked for the dog to digest them.
Stir in the yogurt, and mix all ingredients until well combined. Pour the mixture into containers and freeze for a minimum of 4 hours.
Recipe adapted from www.biggerbolder baking.com.
