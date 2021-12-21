Despite a questionable reputation, fruitcake has a lot going for it. I’m confident it wouldn’t get such a bad rap if it was served at a different time of year — a time with less competition.
When faced with so many other sweet treat options at a holiday gathering, I’m going for the chocolate, the peanut butter and anything frosted. and I actually like fruitcake.
It just doesn’t stand a chance, especially with those who haven’t tried it. Hands are going to pass right over the dense, brown cake option dotted with garish fruit bits and land on the reliably-delicious peanut brittle or an iced sugar cookie shaped like a reindeer.
I get it, but it’s a shame. Fruitcake deserves to be picked first.
This is no regular cake. It is not meant to be light and airy. I read somewhere the ratio of the density of the average fruitcake to the density of mahogany is 1:1. That says a lot.
It’s heavy for a reason. Like, really heavy. That doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
Heavy means dense. Heavy means moist. Heavy means booze-soaked fruit and nuts surrounded by deliciously dense spiced cake. A little goes a long way.
The legend of fruitcake lasting for years is steeped in truth. There’s a good amount of dried, candied fruit in fruitcake, and it’s traditionally soaked in brandy or rum before it’s stirred into the batter. The combination of sugar and alcohol acts as a preservative. Throw in an airtight container and you could be enjoying slivers of fruitcake for decades.
But by all means, don’t take my word for it. When in doubt, throw it out. But I hear if you keep dousing it with booze, it will just keep soaking it up and lasting until the end of time.
I opted to make fruitcake cookie bars this year, which pack all the wallop of a traditional fruit cake but don’t include the commitment of a plate and fork. Give them a try this festive season, or better yet, wait a couple of months until the competition is long forgotten and they have a chance for the spotlight.
Fruitcake cookie bars
5 cups dried fruit, such as tart cherries, golden raisins, candied cherries, chopped apricots, etc.
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1/2 cup brandy
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon allspice
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
3 eggs
1 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2 teaspoons vanilla
Powdered sugar (optional)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment.
In a medium microwave-safe bowl combine fruit, nuts and brandy, stirring well. Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave on high 2 minutes. Let stand, covered, 15 minutes.
In another medium bowl, whisk dry ingredients. Set aside.
In a large bowl, vigorously whisk together brown sugar and eggs 1 minute, then whisk in vanilla and melted butter. Fold in dry ingredients until no dry pockets remain. Add soaked fruit mixture; stir until well blended.
Pour batter into prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake about 1 hour or until golden and bars are beginning to pull away from sides of pan. Allow to cool before cutting into bars and sprinkling with optional powdered sugar.
Adapted from bhg.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.