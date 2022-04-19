While every calendar day we wake up alive and healthy is worth celebrating, some days come along that deserve a little extra attention.
Happy National Banana Day! Now grab your bananas and let’s celebrate.
Because the climate in our neck of the woods is decidedly anti-banana, it’s one of the many fruits we rely on others to grow and make available to us. Thank you, farmers in tropical lands; thank you, truck drivers; thank you, anyone who plucks off those scary-looking banana spiders I’ve thankfully only seen on nature programs.
Bananas are so versatile, it’s no wonder they’re America’s favorite fruit. They’re soft and sweet, and they come in their own little package, making them ideal for kids and adults on the go.
A great source of magnesium and potassium, bananas are also a great post-workout snack to help muscles recover. This and their portability are likely the reason bananas are always part of the snacks available to runners after a big race.
Bananas’ smooshy sweetness lend themselves to many a sweet baked good. We all know about banana bread, but bananas’ natural sweetness can replace refined sugar in lots of recipes.
Overripe bananas’ sugars are ready to be made into something great, so if the gnats have started flitting around the fruit bowl, just pop those bananas directly into the freezer.
They will turn black. They will be hideous. It’s all a ruse. Inside is nature’s answer to your sweet tooth.
I like to run some water over a frozen banana and let it sit for a couple of minutes, and then I peel it with a knife. This is the easiest method I’ve found if I want the banana to remain frozen, such as for use in sweetening a green smoothie or for banana “ice cream.”
Whirl those frozen bananas in a food processor for the dreamiest, creamiest banana soft serve ever. Add peanut butter for protein and a few rainbow sprinkles on top, and it more than does the job sitting in for the real deal.
Try these healthy recipes to celebrate National Banana Day.
Chia, quinoa and banana granola bars
1 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup uncooked, rinsed quinoa
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 ripe bananas, mashed (about 3/4 cup)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup roughly chopped almonds
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1/3 cup dried fruit (raisins or cranberries work well)
1/4 cup natural creamy almond butter
2 tablespoons honey or pure maple syrup
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine oats, uncooked quinoa, chia seeds, salt and cinnamon. Stir in mashed banana and vanilla. Fold in almonds, nuts and dried fruit.
Place a small saucepan over low heat; add almond butter and honey (or maple syrup) and stir until warm and almond butter is melted. Fold into granola bar mixture until well combined.
Pour into prepared pan and press down firmly with hands or with a measuring cup to help bars stay intact. Bake for 25 minutes or until edges turn golden brown. Allow to cool completely before cutting into bars.
adapted from ambitiouskitchen.com
Banana cookie dough dip
1 1/2 cups cooked garbanzo or white beans (1 can, drained and rinsed well)
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup rolled oats or quick oats
1/2 cup ripe mashed banana
1/4 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup pure maple syrup or honey
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup chocolate chips
In a good food processor, process all ingredients except the chips until completely smooth. Stir in the chips, and serve with graham crackers, sliced fruit, gingersnaps or anything else you want to dip in cookie dough.
Adapted from chocolatecoveredkatie.com
