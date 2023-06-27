It’s the time of year where the garden mandates dinner options. A little something I like to call “greens and grains” is a favorite summer dish, but it depends on what the garden has to offer.
We can always compensate for our garden shortcomings with a stop at the farmers market, but in a perfect world, greens and grains can be made at a moment’s notice because the main ingredients are ripe and ready out the back door. This is where things get exciting.
Greens and grains started as a take on tabouli, which is one of my favorite summer salads. In case you haven’t had tabouli, take a moment to feel sorry for yourself, and know that it’s a Mediterranean/Middle Eastern salad packed with parsley, veggies and bulgar, and drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice. It can be spelled several ways, so if you think you haven’t had tabouli, maybe you have had tabbouleh, tabouleh or tabbouli.
When starting to make my own tabouli many moons ago, I substituted the bulgar with quinoa. Here’s the deal: Bulgar is cracked wheat. It’s great, doesn’t have to be cooked, only soaked, and is loaded with fiber. I use quinoa instead because it is also loaded with fiber, plus protein, because it’s a seed masquerading as a grain. Also, bulgar isn’t found at just any grocery store. Quinoa is readily available.
As long as you don’t use couscous instead of bulgar, because that is … well, it’s not wrong, but it’s such a wasted opportunity. OK, it’s wrong. Couscous is tiny pasta. It looks the part, but why not use something that looks the part and is nutrient-rich? I will never understand couscous in tabouli. I will die on this hill.
Standard veggies include herbs, tomatoes and cucumber. Then add whatever else your heart desires. I always include chopped kale, parsley and mint, as well as chopped olives and feta. Sun-dried tomatoes would be amazing. If I was only making it for myself, I’d add pickles in a heartbeat. The last time I made it, I chopped up a gorgeous half-yellow, half-green squash and tossed it in, as well as some chopped Napa cabbage. Green and grains can take it. There are no wrong answers. Except for couscous.
Try this tabouli recipe, but tweak it generously to make it your own version of greens and grains.
Lebanese tabbouleh salad
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons lemon juice
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup fine No. 1 bulgar
2 bunches fresh parsley, finely chopped
2 firm tomatoes, finely chopped
2 green onions, finely chopped
¼ cup fresh mint, finely chopped
Whisk the olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a large bowl until well combined. Stir in the bulgar. Let the grains soak up the dressing until they are plump and most of the moisture is absorbed for about 20 to 30 minutes. Add the parsley, tomatoes, green onions and mint to one side of the bowl, but don’t mix yet. When the bulgar is plump, and the liquid is mostly absorbed, stir everything together until well combined. Serve at room temperature or chilled from the fridge.
SOURCE: feelgoodfoodie.net
