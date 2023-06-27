Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.