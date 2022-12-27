If there was ever a good time to have a nightmare about meatballs, it’s now. After all, meatball season is upon us, what with the slow cooker bonanza that is New Year’s Eve and the upcoming Super Bowl snack parade.
One fretful night was spent tossing and turning over a seemingly hourslong nightmare about the logistics of making meatballs.
“Could I use ground turkey? Half? What should I use for the other half? Pork? I don’t have pork. Will I remember to add it to my shopping list?
“Is there ground turkey in the freezer? Once thawed, will it roll up OK? The package had a tear. I’ll bet it’s freezer-burned. Why didn’t I ever put it in a freezer bag? Why do I procrastinate over something that would take 30 seconds?
“What else goes in meatballs? Breadcrumbs? Eggs? Eggs are precious. Do I want to use them on meatballs? The chickens aren’t laying. Are they warm enough? Are they uncomfortable? I only want to make meatballs because my daughter loves them. Will she help? She will help. We will bond over ground meat. It will be great!”
And on and on. Logically I know this was a dumb stress dream where my general worries manifested in meatballs. Regardless, the result was inspiration. Or rather, a nagging need to make the nightmare meatballs.
Sure, store-bought freezer meatballs are easy to pop in the ol’ Crock-Pot with whatever sauce and a side of toothpicks, but homemade meatballs blow the lid right off that slow cooker, and they’re not hard to make.
Ground meat is inherently gross, but slide on some latex gloves and get in the zone. While you’re up to your elbows in meat, might as well double the recipe so meatballs will be conveniently ready in the freezer just like the ones from the store.
The result of my meatball-fueled nightmare was a crowd-pleasing meal of messy meatball subs and a freezer stocked and ready for a very meatbally New Year’s Eve. Try these recipes; no meatball nightmares necessary.
Baked turkey meatballs
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese plus additional for serving
1/3 cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs, whole wheat if possible
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh herbs such as basil, parsley, and chives, plus additional for serving
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes optional
1 pound 93% lean ground turkey
1 large egg
1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil plus more as needed
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and coat with nonstick spray.
In a large mixing bowl, add the cheese, bread crumbs, herbs, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, pepper and red pepper flakes, and stir well to combine. Add the turkey.
In a small bowl, beat the egg, then add it to the meat mixture. With a fork or your fingers, mix just until combined, being careful not to compact the meat.
With a scoop or spoon, scoop the meat and shape into 1 1/2-inch meatballs. Arrange on the prepared baking sheet. You will have about 20 meatballs total. Brush the tops of the meatballs with the olive oil.
Bake for 15 minutes, or until the meatballs reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. As an alternate way to check, a meatball in the center of the baking sheet should be fully cooked through when cut in half. Serve warm.
Recipe adapted from wellplated.com.
Greek turkey meatballs with spinach and feta
2 pounds ground turkey
4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
1 cup chopped fresh spinach
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 egg, beaten
1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
Zest of one lemon
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly with clean hands. Shape into walnut sized meatballs using a spoon or cookie scoop. Place meatballs in prepared pan so they are just touching.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until meatballs are browned and cooked through. Serve with orzo or flatbread and tzatziki sauce.
Recipe source: letsdishrecipes.com.
