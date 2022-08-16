I love a slippery peach wedge, swimming all goldfishlike in its light syrup tin can aquarium, but it’s hard to reckon that it is the same fruit as a soft, fresh peach. Side by side, they just don’t match up.
My own peach tree, a transplant that managed to survive and thrive on its south-facing side, is growing its first peaches. I assumed the tree would be only ornamental because of its traumatic early years, but no. There are exactly seven hard, yellow peaches I’m keeping a close eye on.
Never mind the tree down the street that’s so loaded with ripe peaches the branches are bent to the ground. My tree will find its way in its own time, and I will be waiting below to gather the bounty of seven.
In the meantime, farmers markets are keeping me stocked. When you get peaches from a local grower, they are either ripe or will be within a couple of days. You have just enough time to eat one immediately, one the next day and then gobble the rest up while standing over the sink with juice running down your everything. Worth it.
Inevitably you’ll get a few that are on the hard side of ripe. No problem. In fact, it’s a blessing.
Slice them in half vertically, or along their slight seam. Pop out the pit, brush them with olive oil and place them cut-side down on a hot grill. Let them cook long enough to get some good grill marks because then you know they’ll be all caramelized and sticky sweet.
Serve them warm with vanilla ice cream with a generous sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar. There is no better way to eat a firm peach. Mark my words.
If the peaches you are blessed with are perfectly ripe and squishy, by all means eat them over the sink. Do it now. But if they’re not, grill them. Or try these recipes.
Crustless peach pies
3 peaches, halved vertically, pitted
5 tablespoons melted butter, divided
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
Whipped topping, for serving
Warm caramel, for drizzling
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a medium baking sheet with parchment paper. Place each peach half cut-side down and place a chopstick on either side. Use a knife to cut thin slices through the peach, making sure not to cut all the way through.
Transfer peach halves to prepared baking sheet. Brush tops of peaches with 2 tablespoons butter.
In a medium bowl, combine remaining melted butter, sugar, cinnamon and oats. Stuff oat mixture into the cuts in the peach halves.
Bake until peaches are tender and oat mixture is golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Top with a dollop of whipped topping and drizzle of caramel.
Recipe adapted from delish.com.
Grilled corn salad
3 ears grilled corn on the cob
1 red pepper, diced
1 green pepper, diced
½ small cucumber, diced
2 ripe peaches, pitted and diced
1 small avocado, pitted and diced
8 basil leaves, thinly sliced
Juice of 1 lime, plus additional lime wedges for serving
Chile lime dressing:
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon olive oil
¼ cup chopped cilantro, including stems, plus more for garnish
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus extra slices for serving
⅓ serrano chile, plus more to taste
Pinch of garlic powder
Pinch of onion powder
Sea salt, to taste
Make the dressing: In a small food processor, combine the mayonnaise, olive oil, cilantro, lime, serrano, garlic powder, onion powder and a few generous pinches of salt. Pulse until combined. Chill until ready to use.
Slice the grilled corn kernels off of the cobs and place in a large bowl. Add the red pepper, green pepper, cucumber, peaches, avocado, basil, lime juice and a few pinches of salt, and toss. Add a few tablespoons of dressing, toss again, then taste and add more dressing and/or salt to taste. Serve with extra dressing and lime slices on the side.
Recipe adapted from loveandlemons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.