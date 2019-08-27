I’ve got to back off. I keep finding articles having to do with the importance of allowing kids to make mistakes because mistakes build character and teach independence and blah, blah, blah.
I’m losing control of my child’s food choices, and I do not like it. I tell myself that she will find her way again — she has been raised with a solid, healthy-food foundation, after all.
As much as I believe she’ll thank me someday for putting broccoli in her oatmeal during her toddler years, it’s the present and near future that is most concerning. Choosing food is one of the first ways kids get to experience life in the way they want to live it, free from the smothering love of their guardians.
But didn’t we all eat junk food as part of finding independence? While lamenting my woes to a friend, she stopped me to tell me what she ate for lunch every day when she was in junior high: a 6-pack of those waxy chocolate doughnuts and a fruit drink.
It reminded me of my own favorite junior high snack bar lunch, which was eerily similar. I wasn’t concerned about getting protein to help me make it through the day, nor with making sure I was eating plenty of fruits and vegetables for all the reasons we know we’re supposed to eat them. And I turned out mostly fine.
My fifth-grader wants to pack her own lunch, and she does not take kindly to suggestions. So although my desire to helicopter parent her lunchbox situation is strong, I am fighting it. I control it in my own way by buying and making choices that are pretty healthy and crossing my fingers that she’s packing a good representation of the food pyramid. When I start to talk food groups though, her eyes begin to roll, signaling the end of any amicable interaction.
So I won’t check her lunchbox to make sure she’s getting enough fiber and calcium. It’s not that I completely trust her food choices; I trust that she needs to figure it out on her own. I trust that she knows what healthy food is, and she’s going to eat junk anyway sometimes. That is her choice.
And I will continue to bite my lip when she’s packing her lunch (most of the time) and not remind her six times to include her water bottle (I’m down to once or even zero because if she forgets it, all that will happen is she will be thirsty and that is what she gets).
Parenting is hard. Cooking is easy by comparison. The following recipes make healthy lunchbox options for all ages.
Whole wheat calzones
For dough:
1 cup warm water
21/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
21/2 cups white whole-wheat flour
11/2 teaspoons Kosher salt
Filling:
1 pound Italian sausage, cooked OR 1 package uncured pepperoni, chopped
15 ounces ricotta cheese (or cottage cheese)
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
11/2 cup grated mozzarella cheese
2 eggs
1/4 cup fresh parsley, minced
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 whole egg, beaten (for brushing calzones before baking)
For dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine warm water, yeast, and sugar. Stir and let sit until the yeast starts to foam and bubble, about 10 minutes. Using the dough hook, turn the mixer on low and slowly add olive oil, honey, salt and flour in 1 cup increments until all is added. Once dough starts to form, increase speed to medium. Mix for 5 minutes, until dough is well combined.
Dust the counter with flour. Remove the dough and knead on counter a few times to form a ball. Place dough in a well-greased bowl, cover loosely with a towel, and let rise for 30 minutes in a warm place. At this point, dough is ready to use for calzones or to freeze to use later.
For calzone: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, eggs, parsley, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper. If using pre-cooked Italian sausage or pepperoni, stir in now. Set aside.
Grab a pinch of dough and roll into a 2-inch ball. Roll out very thin, about 1/4 inch. Spoon 3 to 4 tablespoons filling onto half of the dough circle, leaving a little room around the edges. (Do not overfill the calzone or it will split open while baking.) Fold half of the dough over itself, then press edges to seal. Use the back of a fork to make sure it’s sealed well. Then, poke a few holes with the fork in the top of each calzone.
Brush surface of calzone with beaten egg, then bake on a parchment or foiled-lined baking sheet for 10-13 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve with warm marinara sauce if desired.
Let calzones cool before freezing for lunchbox use.
Recipe adapted from www.thrivinghomeblog.com
Buddha in a jar
11/2 cups brown rice, cooked
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
1 large head of broccoli, cut into florets
2 large carrots, cut into coins
2 red onions, cut into wedges
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon soy sauce, plus more for serving
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon thinly sliced green onions
Hot sauce, for serving
1 avocado, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a large sheet pan, place chicken, broccoli and red onion.
Make marinade: In a medium bowl, combine olive oil, garlic powder, lime juice, soy sauce, honey and season with salt and pepper. Whisk until combined. Pour marinade over veggies and chicken and season with more salt and pepper. Toss until completely combined.
Bake until vegetables are tender and chicken is cooked through, 25 minutes. Divide cooked rice among mason jars and drizzle with soy sauce and sriracha. Top with roasted veggies, chicken and avocado. Season avocado with more salt and pepper then top with green onions. Replace lid and refrigerate until ready to eat.
Recipe adapted from www.delish.com
Amanda Stone works in educational services, marketing and special features at the Globe. Contact her at 417-627-7288 or email her at astone@joplinglobe.com.
