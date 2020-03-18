I’m pretty sure our Founding Fathers would be elated to know we scored Hawaii as a state — a tropical paradise of our very own, complete with year-round warm weather, lush vegetation, beaches and volcanoes; no passport required.
Our only island state, Hawaii serves up expectations in a coconut decked out with a pineapple slice and an umbrella straw. Made up of more than 130 islands, Hawaii’s culture has been strongly influenced by East Asian and North American culture, as well as by indigineous Hawaiians. The cuisine is proof.
Visitors to Hawaii will surely experience a luau, which is an ancient Polynesian and Hawaiian ritual meant to be a social gathering in celebration of a big event. The premise today is essentially the same: people gather to enjoy entertainment, music and food.
Traditional luau food is centered around kalua pork, which is the meat from a pig roasted underground — not too different from pig roasts I’ve been to around here. Pork is also served wrapped in taro leaves in a dish called laulau, which is like a Hawaiian tamale of sorts. Parts of the taro plant are incorporated in many dishes, such as the traditional poi, which is the taro root pounded into soft paste.
Poke, pronounced “poh-kay,” is like a sushi salad when served as a poke bowl. Usually ahi tuna or salmon is sliced into cubes and seasoned with soy sauce and sea salt, and then sprinkled with shredded seaweed and sweet onions. Add rice and some shredded cabbage and you’ve got a poke bowl. Variety in marinades, veggies and toppings, keeps poke bowls a Hawaiian mainstay.
Spam (yes, I do mean the canned pork product) makes up in Hawaii for the respect it’s lacking on the mainland. It became popular there during World War II, when it was a main course served often to troops. The troops eventually left, but the Spam was there to stay.
It became a local favorite served in Spam musubi, which is a slice of grilled Spam on a block of rice wrapped in Japanese nori (roasted seaweed). Cheap, hand-held and supposedly delicious, Spam musubi is found in convenience stores across the islands. Difficult to understand, but I’m up for anything.
In the dessert department, Hawaii does fresh fruit like nobody’s business. Guava, passion fruit, pineapple and coconut are just a few of the stars. Huapia is a favorite traditional dessert, a coconut treat I’ve included a recipe for below. Use less corn starch for more of a pudding-like consistency, or use the full five tablespoons for handheld squares.
Try a taste of Hawaii with these recipes.
Loco moco
1 onion, diced
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
3/4 pound ground pork/beef
1/3 cup panko
1 large egg
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
4 large eggs
Cooked Japanese short-grain rice
Parsley (for garnish)
Gravy:
6 mushrooms, thinly sliced
1/2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
11/2 cups beef stock
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon soy sauce
Sea salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon cornstarch
Heat one tablespoon olive oil in a large pan on medium high heat and sauté the onion until translucent. Turn off the heat and divide the sautéed onion in half (half for the gravy and half for the patty). Set aside.
To make gravy, heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in a small saucepan on medium heat and sauté mushrooms till soft. Add the half sautéed onion and stir together. Add beef stock, Worcestershire and soy sauce. Skim any foam or scum off the surface. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
In a small bowl, combine corn starch with one tablespoon water and whisk well. Pour the potato starch mixture into the gravy and thoroughly mix together. Simmer till the gravy has thickened. Turn off the heat and set aside.
To make patties, in a large bowl add the meat and the rest of sautéed onion. Add 1/3 cup panko, one egg, milk, nutmeg and salt and black pepper. Mix the meat well, and divide into four portions.
Toss each portion of mixture from one hand to the other hand repeatedly about five times in order to release air inside the mixture. If you don’t release the air inside, the meat patties will crack. After tossing, make oval-shaped patties. The top should be slightly round and not flat. Keep the patties in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before cooking.
In a large pan, heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat and place the patties gently on the pan. Indent the center of each patty with two fingers because the center of patties will rise with heat.
Cook the patties for about 5 minutes. Do not flip until the bottom of the patties are nicely browned. Cover and cook for 5 minutes to thoroughly cook the inside of the patties (adjust cooking time depending on patty’s thickness). You can also reheat the gravy and make fried eggs at this time.
Serve steamed rice on individual plates. Transfer the patties to the plates, pour the gravy over and top with a fried egg. Serve immediately. Recipe adapted from www.justonecookbook.com
Ahi tuna poke bowls
Tuna and marinade:
2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
Splash of fish sauce
1-inch piece fresh ginger, grated
3 cloves garlic, grated
1 pound fresh ahi tuna (high quality), cubed
Poke bowls:
2 cups chopped veggies (shredded carrots, shelled edamame, sliced radishes, red or Napa cabbage)
3 to 4 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 cups cooked sushi or jasmine rice
1/2 to 1 cup diced mango
1 to 2 ripe avocados, sliced
3 green onions, sliced
2 to 3 tablespoons. toasted sesame seeds
Spicy mayo (1/4 cup mayo and 1 or 2 tablespoons sriracha), for serving
In a medium glass bowl, whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, fish sauce, ginger and garlic. Add cubes of fresh ahi tuna and stir to combine. Cover bowl and refrigerate for at least one hour.
In another medium glass bowl, combine chopped vegetables and rice wine vinegar; toss to combine. Cover bowl and refrigerate for at least one hour.
To assemble bowls: Spoon rice into four bowls. Distribute pickled vegetables, mango, avocado, and marinated tuna among bowls. Sprinkle with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve with spicy mayo, if desired. Recipe adapted from www.thegourmetrd.com
Hawaiian haupia
1 can full fat coconut milk
5 tablespoons cornstarch
5 tablespoons granulated sugar
3/4 cup water
Place coconut milk in a small saucepan over medium heat. Meanwhile, combine sugar and cornstarch in a bowl, and add the water. Whisk until completely combined.
When the coconut milk just starts to simmer, add the sugar/cornstarch mix, and whisk. Keep whisking until the mixture thickens and starts looking slightly translucent, about 10 minutes. When you raise the whisk up, the haupia should flow off of it and you can see the trace of it for a few seconds before it appears to melt away.
Pour into an 8-by-8-inch pan and allow to cool on the counter before refrigerating. Refrigerate until solid. You should be able to pull the sides away from the pan and invert the whole thing onto a cutting board. If it seems too soft for that, just cut it while in the pan. Cut into 2-inch pieces and serve. Recipe adapted from www.contemplatingsweets.com.
Amanda Stone works in educational services, marketing and special features at the Globe. Contact her at 417-627-7288 or email her at astone@joplinglobe.com.
