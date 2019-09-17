Smoothies rank right up there with salads and baked potatoes. The base is fine and healthy enough on its own — it’s the extra stuff that gives it delicious flavor and a shady reputation.
If you’re in the camp that thinks smoothies are healthy, you’re not wrong. However, it’s important to know the facts in order to have that healthy smoothie. Ordering one from a smoothie joint all willy nilly will likely leave you with a 500-calorie sugar bomb, and that’s being conservative.
If you’re going to order right off the menu with no specializations and you simply want to cut the sugar and calorie content, ask for that one-size-fits-all huge smoothie to be poured into two cups. Share or save one in the fridge or freezer for later. That sugar bomb just got halved, which is a much more reasonable sugar bomb for your body to handle.
Don’t get me wrong: Smoothies are a great way to pack in fruits and vegetables. It’s tough to choke down a green smoothie without some sweetness. I get it. But it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself into.
If it takes more than one serving of fruit to make your green smoothie tolerable, then you’re ingesting a lot of sugar at one time, healthy sugar or not. It’s still sugar, which leads to a spike in blood sugar and an eventual crash.
Make sure to include protein, such as almond butter, to even things out. Chia and flax seeds are great for protein, healthy fat and fiber. Throw a handful of oats in the blender too and you’ve got a meal in a glass if that’s what you’re going for. If not, it’s pretty easy to take in a lot of extra calories if you have a meal with your smoothie.
I’ve learned that when the ingredients are listed under the name of the smoothie, that those are not necessarily all of the ingredients. Ask questions to be sure.
Recently I asked an employee of a smoothie shop if all the ingredients listed were in fact all the ingredients included. She replied in the affirmative but added, “Well except for the turbinado.” I balked. Turbinado is a very fancy word for sugar. I requested no turbinado, and you know what? My smoothie wasn’t that great. Much to my chagrin, it needed to be sweeter. Hmph.
Know the facts if you’re ordering off a menu, or stick to making smoothies at home. Smoothies are not bad, but they don’t get an automatic pass either. They can be a simple way to take in more nutrients and fiber, which is always good. Just don’t ruin them with added sugar or by drinking a bucket-sized serving. After all, there can be too much of a good thing. Darn it.
Dust off the blender to try these healthy, tasty smoothie recipes at home.
Family friendly smoothie
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
Handful spinach
11/2 cups frozen strawberries
1 banana
1/4 cup orange juice
1/3 cup milk
Blend all ingredients until smooth.
Recipe source: H.E.R.E.4Carthage
Peanut butter keto low-carb smoothie
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 cup crushed ice
1/4 avocado
3 tablespoons monkfruit sweetener or stevia
2 tablespoons natural peanut butter
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
Blend all ingredients until smooth.
Recipe adapted from www.foodfaithfitness.com
Really green smoothie
1 banana
1 cup packed kale
1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1/4 avocado
1 tablespoon chia seeds
2 teaspoons honey
1 cup ice cubes
Blend all ingredients until smooth.
Recipe adapted from www.eatingwell.com
Coffee, oat and maple smoothie
1/2 cup whole milk, warmed
1/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/2 cup chilled cold-brewed coffee
3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
1 banana
1 cup ice
Combine warm milk and oats in a small bowl. Let stand until oats begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Place oats mixture, coffee, syrup, banana and ice in a blender; process until smooth.
Recipe adapted from www.realsimple.com
Amanda Stone works in educational services, marketing and special features at the Globe. Contact her at 417-627-7288 or email her at astone@joplinglobe.com.
