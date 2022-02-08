This Valentine’s Day, look to the anatomical heart for inspiration, rather than a cardboard one filled with mediocre chocolate.
Perhaps it seems harsh, but showing you care about your sweetie’s heart health through a healthy, home-cooked meal says a lot more about love than a box of mass-produced candy.
Try skipping the sweets for your sweet on Valentine’s Day, but be ready to explain yourself. Read the room; this silly holiday is about love, not shame. Maybe have some dark chocolate on standby, just in case.
You can think outside that heart-shaped box while maintaining the pretty, pink-and-red color scheme with pickled radishes. Stay with me: They may not be the way to every heart, but they work for mine, so there must be others like me out there.
Don’t knock ‘em til you try ‘em. They may be a nontraditional way to show your love, but their magenta color is on point for the holiday.
The zing of pickled radishes is super versatile. Once you see how easy and quick they are to make, you’re going to want this condiment in your fridge at all times. And you can switch it up each time you make them:
• Go basic with vinegar and a touch of sugar.
• Add jalapenos or crushed red pepper for kick.
• Add fennel just because.
• Add other veggies for a Korean kimchi or Italian giardiniera vibe.
They add crisp, pickley zip to everything. Pair top ramen or tortilla soup with them for a pretty, zingy garnish. Add them to a sandwich instead of, or in addition to, pickles — they would be perfect on banh mi, the Vietnamese sandwich on crusty bread. Liven up a salad or a baked potato with them. My personal favorite: Finish off your fish tacos with them.
If you are positive the gift of rosy red radishes will fall flat this Valentine’s Day, try this recipe for a heart-healthy homemade meal instead. Otherwise, do yourself a favor and make the pickled radishes.
Quick-pickled radishes
1 bunch radishes
3/4 cup white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
3/4 cup water
3 tablespoons honey or maple syrup, adjust to taste
2 teaspoons salt
Optional add-ins: mustard seeds, fennel seeds, red pepper flakes, garlic cloves, peppercorns, coriander seeds
Slice off the tops and bottoms of the radishes, then continue to slice thin. A mandoline works great here, but a sharp knife does the job. Pack the slices in a jar and top with any add-ins. Set aside.
In a small pan, combine the vinegar, water, sweetener and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, then allow to cool. Pour over radishes and refrigerate. Allow to chill for at least one hour before enjoying.
Adapted from cookieandkate.com
Vietnamese-style lettuce wraps with grilled shrimp, avocado and mango
1 1/2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled, deveined and tail removed
4 teaspoons canola oil
2 heads Bibb lettuce
1/2 cup chopped scallions
1 cup thinly sliced radishes (or pickled radishes)
1 cup mint leaves
2 jalapenos, thinly sliced
2 avocados, quartered
2 mangos, peeled and chopped
Sauce:
1/4 cup lime juice
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon water
2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons fish sauce
Skewers are needed; if using wood, soak them for at least 30 minutes before grilling.
In a small bowl, add sauce ingredients and stir to combine. Set aside. Prepare grill for medium-high heat.
Thread three shrimp per skewer and lightly brush with oil. Remove leaves from Bibb lettuce and place on a platter, along with chopped scallions, radishes, mint, sliced jalapenos, avocado and mango.
Grill shrimp until pink and fully cooked, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Place the shrimp, lettuce platter and the sauce on the table. Let diners serve themselves by making lettuce cups filled with shrimp, toppings and a drizzle of sauce.
Adapted from recipes.heart.org.
