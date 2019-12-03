After several days of family togetherness fueled by coffee and carbohydrates, I began to experience something strange. It presented as a slow, sneaking carb aversion wrapping me in its icy grip.
Never having felt such disgust at a food group that has always meant comfort to me, I was understandably shaken.
After some introspection, I landed pretty solidly on the idea that this new feeling wasn’t entirely terrible. After all, I’m a little doughier than I’d prefer to be this early on in the cold weather season. We have another month of heavy carbs to go. Maybe my sudden onslaught of carb aversion is a signal from my body to pull in the reins.
We all know people who are off carbs. They talk about how great pizza with cauliflower crust is and they only eat the innards of a sandwich. It’s unsettling. But they’re also leaner than they used to be. It comes down to the individual goal I suppose: to be lean or to be happy. Just kidding, we know happiness isn’t found at the bottom of a bread basket. Right?
The carb aversion only reared its ugly head for about a day. It wasn’t long enough to become sinewy but just long enough to consider a life with a reduced carbohydrate intake. Any other time it crossed my mind, the thought was fleeting. This time, I’m really considering it.
Thinking seriously about it feels like practice for the real thing. I’m clearly not ready, but I’m getting closer. Surely practicing carb awareness is part of the battle.
I’m going into December and all of the snacks it has to offer with a clear mind. I will go to the shindigs, I will eat the treats and I will enjoy myself as I always do. However, I will aim to do it mindfully, which really adds up to less mindless grazing on carbtastic treats just because they’re there. It’s a baby step, but it’s a step.
I’m grateful for having had the opportunity to make myself ill from so many delicious foods during the course of several family gatherings. I am fortunate, and I am a glutton — a combination in need of a few low-carb recipes like these.
Cheesesteak stuffed peppers
4 bell peppers, halved
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 large onion, sliced
16 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
11/2 pounds sirloin steak, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
16 slices provolone cheese
Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place peppers in a large baking dish and bake until tender, 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onions and mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Cook until soft, 6 minutes. Add steak and season with more salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes. Stir in Italian seasoning.
Add provolone to bottom of baked peppers and top with steak mixture. Top with another piece of provolone and broil until golden, 3 minutes. Garnish with parsley before serving.
Recipe adapted from www.delish.com
Pesto chicken and roasted red pepper stuffed spaghetti squash
1 spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeds removed
1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into bite-sized pieces
2 tablespoons pesto, divided
Kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper and garlic powder to taste
1/3 cup chopped roasted red peppers
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 tablespoon chopped flat leaf parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts for garnish (optional)
Place the chicken in a resealable freezer bag along with 1 tablespoon of pesto and season with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Seal the bag and massage the pesto and seasoning into the chicken. Marinate for at least 15 minutes; overnight is better.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Drizzle or spray a little olive oil on the cut sides of the spaghetti squash and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place the halves cut-side down on the prepared baking sheet and place in the oven. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until tender. While the squash roasts, cook the chicken in a pan over medium heat, let cool and shred.
Use a fork to scoop the squash flesh from the peel and to separate the flesh into strands. Place the strands in a bowl along with the cooked chicken. Add the remaining tablespoon of pesto, roasted red peppers, Parmesan cheese, parsley and basil to the bowl and stir everything together until combined. Put the filling back into the squash shells and top with shredded mozzarella cheese. Broil in the oven until the cheese is melted and golden brown. Serve.
Recipe adapted from www.reciperunner.com
Tahini ranch avocado chicken salad
5 ounces salad greens
2 to 3 cups diced cooked chicken
1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
Half of an English cucumber, thinly sliced
Half of a small red onion, peeled and thinly sliced
1/2 cup pepitas, or nuts of choice
Tahini ranch dressing:
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/4 cup tahini
2 to 3 tablespoons warm water
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives (optional)
1 to 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, to taste
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1 small clove garlic, pressed (or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder)
Fine sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Optional garnish: extra fresh dill and/or chives, freshly cracked black pepper
Arrange the salad greens, chicken, avocado, cucumber, onion and pepitas in a large salad bowl (or in individual serving bowls). Whisk dressing ingredients together until smooth, thinning with water if desired. Drizzle dressing evenly over salads and toss to combine.
Recipe adapted from www.gimmesomeoven.com
