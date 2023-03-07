When tasks are closing in, threatening to suffocate the very human that could accomplish them, waking you up in the night just to worry over how you’re going to get them checked off the list, it’s time to procrastibake.
The tasks you’re avoiding and the time/emotional energy you will need to complete said tasks will help decide the procrasibaking project.
For something that actually has to be done that very day, a simple batch of cookies or muffins will put just the right amount of pressure on. If you know it can be pushed a bit further, a nice yeast bread or pizza crust is great; tell yourself you’ll use the rise time to work on the task.
But if it’s a big one, something you have plenty of time to do or has no real deadline at all but it would behoove you to work on it in small bits along the way, by all means allow me to recommend something a little more laborious. Something that involves both the stove top and the oven. Something with multiple steps.
Hello, bagels.
Making good bagels at home is totally doable. You don’t even have to have special ingredients or equipment — just your precious time and focus, which you know your task also needs, so a decision must be made. To procrastibake or not?
I read somewhere — likely in the middle of the night while awake for who knows why and for how long — a list of starchy items from most to least healthy. I’m a food nerd, and that’s what I do to soothe my excitable brain in the wee hours. (It doesn’t work.) What I remember is that whole wheat/whole grain bread was at the tippy top, pasta was somewhere in the middle and bagels came in at the very last, bottom, worst-for-you slot.
If you didn’t already know it, you had suspicions. Bagels are carb bombs. Have half with the solace of knowing the other half is waiting for you another day. But make the bagels. Freeze them for all the future times.
I also read — likely in the middle of the night, same story — that it’s common for adults of a certain age to wake up at this hour because we still have traces of the caveman in us and that this caveman is innately trained to wake up to stoke the fire or it’s going to go out and then we won’t be able to make bagels. Or something like that.
Bagels are ideal for a fairly hardcore procrastibaking project. I didn’t even adapt the recipe as I always do. I made it as is because I wanted my procrastibaking to really stretch, and I want the same for you.
So follow it as is. Spoon and level; measure. Use a bench scraper to really clean off those cabinets afterward. Wash the dishes; maybe even dry them and put them away. Where’d the time go?
Try this recipe for deliciously tedious bagels. Enjoy every step — because after you’re done, the pressure is on.
Homemade bagels
1 and 1/2 cups warm water, 100-110 degrees
2 and 3/4 teaspoons instant or active dry yeast
4 cups bread flour spooned and leveled, plus more for work surface and hands
1 tablespoon granulated sugar or packed light or dark brown sugar or barley malt syrup
2 teaspoons salt
Coating the bowl: nonstick spray or 2 teaspoons olive oil
Egg wash: 1 egg white beaten with 1 tablespoon water
For boiling:
2 quarts water
1/4 cup honey or barley malt syrup
Prepare the dough: Whisk the warm water and yeast together in the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment. Cover and allow to sit for 5 minutes.
Add the flour, brown sugar and salt. Beat on low speed for 2 minutes. The dough is stiff and will look somewhat dry.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. With lightly floured hands, knead the dough for 6-7 minutes. After kneading, the dough should still feel a little soft. Poke it with your finger — if it slowly bounces back, your dough is ready to rise. If not, keep kneading. The dough is too heavy for the mixer to knead it.
Lightly grease a large bowl with oil or nonstick spray. Place the dough in the bowl, turning it to coat all sides in the oil. Cover the bowl with aluminum foil, plastic wrap or a clean kitchen towel. Allow the dough to rise at room temperature for 60-90 minutes or until double in size.
Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
Shape the bagels: When the dough is ready, punch it down to release any air bubbles. Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces. Just eyeball it; it doesn’t need to be perfect. Shape each piece into a ball.
Press your index finger through the center of each ball to make a hole about 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter. Loosely cover the shaped bagels with a kitchen towel and rest for a few minutes as you prepare the water bath. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Water bath: Fill a large, wide pot with 2 quarts of water. Whisk in the honey. Bring water to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-high. Drop bagels in, 2-4 at a time, making sure they have enough room to float around. Cook the bagels for 1 minute on each side.
Using a pastry brush, brush the egg wash on top and around the sides of each bagel. Dip them into everything — bagel seasoning or cinnamon sugar or other toppings, or leave plain. Place 4 bagels onto each lined baking sheet.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through. You want the bagels to be a dark golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow bagels to cool on the baking sheets for 20 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Slice, toast, top, whatever you want. Cover leftover bagels tightly and store at room temperature for a few days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Source: sallysbakingaddiction.com
