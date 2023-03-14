If homemade pizza can be a weeknight meal, so can calzones.
While yes, there is the extra step of rolling out a few dough balls rather than just one, you make up for this effort on the back end by getting to slop the fillings into the calzones rather than arranging them on top all nice like. You’re rewarded with a handheld meal, with all the goodness tucked safely inside. Not that pizza is always in danger of its toppings sliding off the top, but it happens.
The key to having weeknight calzones is preparedness. Otherwise, take it to the weekend with your homemade dough and the chopping and the thawing and cooking of filling ingredients.
You either have to pare things down for the weeknight calzone or think ahead. Both methods end with delicious results, so do what works for you.
I like to have pizza dough prepared by my resident teenager, but I’ve also been known to buy ready-made dough when I run across it. It freezes well, so if I remember the night before to put it in the fridge to thaw, the teenager is off dough duty. Better yet, sometimes I have the teenager double the recipe so that her homemade dough will be ready in the freezer. Work smarter, not harder.
I look to the freezer for shredded mozzarella, hold my breath that there’s some homemade marinara in there from past me thinking of future me, and if I’m really lucky, there might be some sort of pepperoni or Italian sausage. The meat isn’t a deal breaker, but this would be the place to use it if it’s lurking somewhere in the fridge.
Veggies are an easy addition. It would behoove you to grate or dice them and give them a quick saute to soften them and release some moisture. No one wants a soggy calzone. This does add that extra step that makes things a little less attainable for a weeknight meal, so maybe just have salad on the side instead.
I’ve conditioned my family to have pickles as a topping of homemade pizza; they work just as nicely as a calzone filling.
This is the part where local legend Gary Stubblefield would send me a funny message about how I want pickles on everything, and then I would think about how nice it is to be his friend and to be noticed by him. He was such a good egg. I am proud to be part of the community he loved and who loved him. He will be so missed.
Try these recipes for calzones at home, with or without the pickles.
Calzones
1 pizza crust dough
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
4 ounces sliced mushrooms
2 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped
Pinch of salt
Pinch of black pepper
2 cloves garlic, pressed through garlic press
½ cup ricotta cheese
1 ½ cups grated mozzarella cheese
½ cup marinara sauce, plus extra on the side for dipping
Calzone filling: Place a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat, and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Once hot, add in the diced onion and saute for about 5-7 minutes, or until beginning to soften.
Add in the sliced mushrooms and the baby spinach, plus some salt and pepper, and saute together with the onion for about 7-8 minutes until the mushrooms and spinach are cooked and there is no longer any liquid left in the pan. Add the garlic and stir that in just until aromatic.
Spoon this mixture out onto a large plate and allow it to cool to room temp (use the fridge to expedite the process if needed); then add the mixture into a bowl along with the ricotta and mozzarella cheese, and mix to combine well (check to see is additional salt and pepper are needed); set aside.
Portion pizza dough into 4 to 6 equal portions. Form the dough into round balls, place them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, and cover with plastic wrap.
In the meantime, preheat oven to 450 degrees, and prepare a large baking sheet with parchment paper and a generous sprinkle of cornmeal.
Roll each dough ball into a circle; then, spoon a small amount of marinara sauce, about 2 tablespoons, onto the center of the dough, and add about ½ cup of the filling over the marinara, pressing gently to flatten it a bit. Fold the dough over top of the filling to create a semicircle shape, pressing to seal and crimping the edges with your fingers. You can use a teeny amount of water along the edge to help seal the calzone.
Place the filled calzones onto the pan, brush each with a touch of egg wash, and cut three, small slits into the tops of each calzone with a paring knife or kitchen scissors to allow steam to escape; place into the oven (middle rack) to bake for about 18 minutes, or until golden-brown.
While the calzones bake, combine the 1 clove of pressed garlic with remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Once the calzones are baked, brush each liberally with this delicious and aromatic garlic oil and sprinkle with a touch of grated Parmesan as a garnish; allow to rest for about 5 minutes before serving.
Recipe adapted from thecozyapron.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.