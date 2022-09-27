You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have the facts of life.
This is not only a verse from the popular 1980s sitcom of the same name but also something that really nails raising teenagers. They are soft and sweet one minute, salty and surly the next. It’s a package deal.
So when one of these fragile beings is suffering but chooses to do something kind for the greater good despite their own pain, maybe, just maybe things are going to turn out OK.
In this case, the greater good was me getting to enjoy the best pizza crust I’ve ever had, made by a sometimes-surly teenager. The suffering was caused by bites from a wounded squirrel, which caused not only finger pain but also a wounded ego in addition to intense anxiety around the possibility of having contracted rabies. Settle down, all is well.
Long story short: Don’t mess with squirrels; their teeth are pointy, but supposedly they don’t transmit rabies; when you realize you’ve made a poor decision that affects more than just yourself, make homemade pizza.
The teen made Bobby Flay’s pizza dough recipe, which was just fantastic, bandaged fingers and all. I was ambivalent toward this Bobby Flay until now. He’s all right, I guess.
Homemade pizza, traumatic squirreling or not, deserves your favorite toppings. When I was a kid, my favorite topping for these sheet pan pizzas was slices of hot dog. That’s right. Reserve your judgment for when it counts, like the holidays or election time.
These days, I don’t want hot dogs on my pizza, but I do want pickles. Don’t knock it till you try it. Pickle pizza is perfect pizza, and another reason to make it at home is because I have yet to find a restaurant that offers them as a topping option. It’s such a missed opportunity.
Press the dough into a perfect circle pizza pan, or just keep pressing away into whatever oblong shape you settle on. The recipe below makes two crusts, so I like to make one perfect circle and one amoeba.
The icing on this pizza- night cake was the salad, hand to God. There was a smidge of mayonnaise left in the jar, so I got out my trusty tube of anchovy paste and added a little squirt, then a splash of lemon juice and Worcestershire, along with garlic and salt and pepper.
After some serious whisking, I added a ridiculous amount of grated Parmesan and called it good. After tossing it with a big bowl of chopped romaine, I topped it with even more Parmesan and called the sad-squirrel dinner to order. This meal was so good it made us all forget about bad decisions like picking up squirrels and eating excessive amounts of Parmesan. 10/10, highly recommended.
Try these recipes to create your own perfect meal.
Caesar salad dressing
2 small garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon anchovy paste (near the canned fish at the grocery store)
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano- Reggiano
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
In a medium bowl, whisk together the garlic, anchovy paste, lemon juice, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Add the mayonnaise, Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt and pepper and whisk until well combined.
Taste and adjust to your liking. The dressing will keep well in the fridge for about a week.
Adapted from onceuponachef.com.
Pizza dough
3 1/2 to 4 cups bread flour, plus more for rolling
1 teaspoon sugar
1 envelope instant dry yeast
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 1/2 cups water, 110 degrees F
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 2 teaspoons
Combine the bread flour, sugar, yeast and kosher salt in the bowl of a stand mixer and combine. While the mixer is running, add the water and 2 tablespoons of the oil and beat until the dough forms into a ball. If the dough is sticky, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together in a solid ball. If the dough is too dry, add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time.
Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead into a smooth, firm ball.
Grease a large bowl with the remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, add the dough, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and put it in a warm area to let it double in size, about 1 hour.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide it into 2 equal pieces. Cover each with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let them rest for 10 minutes.
Cook’s note: Using bread flour will give you a much crisper crust. If you can’t find bread flour, you can substitute it with all-purpose flour, which will give you a chewier crust.
Source: foodnetwork.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.