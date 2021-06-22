Snapping green beans is right up there with shucking corn, as far as porch-sitting chores go.
And just like corn, green beans sneak into vegetable land. One is a whole grain and one is a legume, but when they're fresh from the garden, they can be whatever they want.
I wish every kid got the opportunity to porch-snap green beans because, as those of us who have done it know, it’s hardly a chore. It’s a summer right of passage that’s quick and results in a mess of green beans someone else will cook up into garden dinner magic. Then you get to run off and chase lightning bugs.
When adulthood rears its ugly head and we realize we’re the ones that have to snap the beans and also make dinner — well, it’s reason enough to teach the children.
Green beans are fresh and in season now, so pop over to your local farmers market if you’re not lucky enough to have a loved one dropping their excess directly into your refrigerator (thanks, Mom!).
Fresh green beans snap. They’re firm and crisp. When they are past their prime, you’ll find they’re quite bendy. No snap. Very sad. These bendy beans are great for canning, freezing and making a big pot of cooked-to-death green beans with bacon and potatoes.
You know what I’m talking about. I love it, and I make it, but boiling snappy, fresh green beans until they’re soft enough to gum is just a shame. Save the bendy beans for boiling.
Snap-worthy green beans deserve more. A quick steam or saute makes them turn a beautiful, bright green and just tender enough to have a slight crunch; they keep their flavor, their nutrition and their beauty. Help them be their best.
Find a kid to snap green beans for these recipes. The Chinese restaurant green beans may be my favorite, but curry has my heart. It’s a toss up. Try them both.
Green bean curry in a hurry
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 4 cups stemmed, chopped fresh green beans
- 2 tablespoons curry powder
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 cups water
- 1 can coconut milk
- Cooked brown rice for serving
In a large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil and saute onions until soft. Add garlic and curry powder, stirring for 1 minute. Sprinkle cornstarch over mixture, stirring well. Slowly add water, whisking out clumps.
Once sweet potatoes have softened, remove pan from heat, and add the green beans. Pour in coconut milk. Turn heat to low and stir.
Cook until green beans are crisp-tender, about 10 minutes. Serve over brown rice.
Chinese restaurant-style sauteed green beans
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 12 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed
- Kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
Combine the soy sauce, honey, and 1 tablespoon water in a small dish and set near the stove.
In a 10-inch straight-sided sauté pan, heat the butter with the olive oil over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the green beans and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and toss with tongs to coat well. Cook, turning the beans occasionally, until most are well browned, shrunken and tender, 7 to 8 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low, add the garlic, and cook, stirring constantly with a heatproof rubber spatula, until the garlic is softened and fragrant, 15 to 20 seconds. Carefully add the soy mixture (you’ll need to scrape the honey into the pan). Cook, stirring, until the liquid reduces to a glaze-like consistency that coats the beans, 30 to 45 seconds.
Immediately transfer the beans to a shallow serving dish, scraping the pan with the spatula to get all of the garlicky sauce. Let sit for a few minutes and then serve warm.
Recipe adapted from www.finecooking.com.
